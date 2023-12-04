Meet P2—born Priscilla, just like her mama (P1), but determined to write her own love story. With wit, charm, and a touch of blue-blooded determination, she’s set her sights on the doctor’s son—a Wall Street success and the man of her dreams. But love isn’t a straight shot, and waiting for a commitment isn’t easy when Mama’s in the background, reminding her it’s all just another rerun. Will patience pay off, or is it time to cut her losses? This upbeat, playful tune blends humor with heart, capturing the highs and lows of a love story years in the making. And when the wedding bells finally ring, P2 proves that sometimes, persistence really does win the day. A fun, catchy anthem for anyone who's ever waited (and waited) for love to take the next step!