New Music Video: On Your Own
A quintessential brreak up song
On Your Own is a quintessential breakup song, blending heartfelt lyrics with a reflective chorus about moving on and finding freedom. Originally recorded as a demo ten years ago, this newly arranged version breathes fresh life into its timeless message. The video brings the song’s emotion to life through carefully chosen stock footage from Envato Elements, a platform offering unlimited creative resources.
