I’m sharing a new music video today titled Manufactured Emergency—and I should say up front that it is entirely AI-generated. That comes with trade-offs. One of the biggest drawbacks is the lack of fine control: once the final product is rendered, you can’t tweak a lyric, rework a visual beat, or nudge the tone the way you can with traditional production. You get what you get.

That said, the result is better than I expected. The song sounds solid, the visuals are striking, and—most importantly—it was genuinely fun to create. As a creative experiment, it confirmed that AI can be a useful tool, even if it’s no replacement for hands-on craftsmanship.

Manufactured Emergency reflects on what I see as one of the darker chapters in recent history: the lockdown era. It explores the atmosphere of fear, coercion, and suspended normalcy—how time itself seemed distorted, how obedience was normalized, and how human costs were brushed aside in the name of an abstract threat.

If you can’t countenance AI at all, that’s fair. In that case, I’d point you instead to three music videos I created during the COVID era, made the old-fashioned way, when these issues were still unfolding in real time.

O HOLY ROMAN, a song about a child who asserts his independence from other children who wear the mask.

POD PEOPLE BARBECUE. Origin of mask-wearing zombies revealed in song!

The people graduate “with honors” from this institution of “higher learning.” Watch SHEEPLE UNIVERSITY.