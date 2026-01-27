I’m sharing a new music video today titled Lamp of Love, a tribute to my friend Mariam, a young woman in Pakistan who took abandoned children off the streets and gave them something most of us take for granted: care, stability, and belonging.

The song itself is AI-generated—created by me in Songer as part of my recent experiments—and sung in Urdu, the language of Pakistan.

The still images were generated in ChatGPT and then animated into a full video by Shawon, a freelancer on Fiverr. If you’re interested in bringing still images to life, he did solid work and is worth checking out.

Here’s his Fiverr link:

https://www.fiverr.com/shawon_58/do-ecommerce-product-photo-editing-photo-retouching

Lamp of Love is about quiet courage and compassion in action. Before Mariam intervened, these children were hungry, unseen, and sleeping on the streets. Now they have shelter, routine, care, and a future. The song honors the idea that real faith isn’t declared—it’s lived, one child, one meal, one open door at a time.

Set to a gentle, emotional arrangement, Lamp of Love reflects how small, steady acts of mercy can illuminate lives far beyond their immediate reach. Sometimes the brightest light in the world is simply someone who refuses to look away.

This was the first video I shared months ago—just the children, one by one, saying their names to the camera. No music, no polish. It’s a stark contrast to the more idyllic, almost dreamlike scenes in Lamp of Love.

Their lives now are still limited and modest, tethered to a small home and hard realities—but immeasurably better than the streets. The song is a fanciful tribute. This video is the unadorned truth that came first.

This second video is a slideshow of photos of the children. Around 4:45, captions appear explaining their backgrounds—material Mariam herself put together to document the circumstances these children came from before she took them in and before I ever entered the picture.

It isn’t easy viewing. The slideshow grounds the more lyrical tone of Lamp of Love in the harder reality that came first.

This third video shows Mariam’s brother, Sabir, sharing some of the tangible results of subscriber generosity. He shows the water filter pump, which now provides the children with clean drinking water, and one of the three mattresses they currently have.

I’ve reached a point where I need to scale back the number of meals I’m able to help fund. I’m retired, and while I’ve been sending what I can for food, it’s getting tight on my end. That likely means there will be days when the children receive two meals instead of three. This isn’t ideal, but it’s the reality I’m working within.

Mariam and her brother Sabir are already stretched to the limit. Mariam covers the rent on the home and the nanny’s original $36 monthly salary, but the nanny recently demanded that her pay be doubled. I now chip in monthly to help cover that increase. Every dollar between them goes toward keeping the children fed, supervised, and housed. There’s no surplus—just ongoing effort and hard choices.

If you’d like to help the orphans, you can contact me at Turfseer@aol.com. Donations can be made directly through Remitly or sent to me, and I’ll pass them along. Current needs include two more mattresses, a gas cylinder for indoor cooking, Urdu-language books, notebooks and pens, and ongoing cleaning supplies, especially bleach. Extra funds would also help pay a rickshaw driver so the children can occasionally go on an outing to the park.