This is probably my favorite AI-assisted music project to date.

“Just Can’t See a Predator” began as a song created with Songer. After several rounds of revisions with ChatGPT, I felt the story and symbolism had come together in a way that was both memorable and emotionally satisfying. I liked the result enough to transform it into a full-scale music video.

As with many of my recent projects, I assembled an international team of talented Fiverr artists. Chelsea, my longtime backup vocalist, added rich harmony vocals inspired by Bob Dylan’s mid-1980s sound, particularly Tight Connection to My Heart. My animator, Risad from Bangladesh, brought the classic frog-and-scorpion fable to life through a series of animated still images. Aditya, my video editor from India, blended those animated sequences with carefully selected Envato footage into the finished production.

The inspiration for the song came from my recent essay:

The Utopian Trap: The Democratic Socialists’ Misreading of Human Nature

The Danger of Denying Evil

The Utopian Trap: The Democratic Socialists’ Misreading of Human Nature Turfseer · Jul 16 The latest Democratic Socialist platform is built upon a vision of society that sounds compassionate and idealistic. It promises affordable housing, wealth redistribution, reduced policing, expanded social services, and justice for those it considers historically oppressed. These goals are presented as the logical path toward a more equal society. Few p… Read full story

Although that article examines the new Democratic Socialist platform and the dangerous assumptions behind it, the song explores a much broader and timeless theme. It asks a question that extends far beyond contemporary politics:

What happens when good intentions are combined with a failure to recognize destructive human nature?

At the heart of the song is the classic fable of The Scorpion and the Frog. A scorpion asks a frog to carry him across a river. The frog hesitates, fearing he will be stung. The scorpion argues that such an act would doom them both because they would both drown. Convinced by the logic, the frog agrees. Halfway across the river, the scorpion stings him anyway. As they begin to sink, the frog asks why. The scorpion replies, “It’s my nature.”

Whether the fable is ancient or modern hardly matters. Like all enduring parables, it survives because it captures something fundamental about human behavior. The song uses the story as a metaphor for predators—individuals, movements, and ideologies whose essential nature remains unchanged even when their rhetoric, appearance, or slogans evolve.

The opening verse faithfully follows the fable. The frog represents trust and innocence. The scorpion represents the predator. The old crow serves as the ignored voice of wisdom, warning of danger while everyone else is reassured by appearances. The children laugh, the preacher smiles, and life seems perfectly safe. By the time the scorpion’s tail rises, the tragedy has already been set in motion.

The chorus broadens the metaphor:

“You just can’t see a predator,

Smiling like the chosen one.

Behind a mask that promises the sun...”

Predators rarely introduce themselves as predators. They arrive wearing the language of compassion, justice, equality, safety, or progress. They promise a brighter future. The song deliberately avoids tying itself to any one political figure or historical period because the pattern has appeared repeatedly throughout history.

The second verse leaves the river and enters the human world. Banners are raised. Promises are enthusiastically embraced. Gates are opened in the belief that kindness alone can overcome every danger. Meanwhile, “the wolves stood quietly in the crowd.” They never need to boast because genuine predators understand something their admirers often do not: deception is most effective when it appears harmless.

The third verse expands the lesson even further. Every revolution begins with hope. Every generation believes it has finally escaped the mistakes of the past. Every new movement imagines that history no longer applies to it. Yet the river remembers every sting. Human nature does not disappear simply because each generation invents new language to describe old realities.

The bridge contains the emotional heart of the song. The frog finally asks the question every victim eventually asks:

“Why?” cried the frog beneath the sky,

“Now both of us are going to die.”

This time the answer comes not from the scorpion but from the river itself:

“You can change the words they say,

But you can’t love the sting away.”

Those two lines summarize the entire message. Compassion, generosity, and forgiveness are noble virtues. But they cannot erase the reality that some individuals, movements, and ideologies remain destructive regardless of how attractively they present themselves.

The final images return to the river. The water continues flowing. The crow continues circling overhead. Nature itself quietly reminds us that the lesson has never changed.

This is not a song about cynicism. It is a song about discernment.

History’s greatest tragedies often begin not because predators are impossible to recognize, but because too many people convince themselves they don’t exist.

rR