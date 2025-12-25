Snake Oil Paradise has officially mutated.

What began as a satirical protest song is now a full music video, and for the first time I’ve leaned into animated images to bring the metaphor to life. Think glowing vials, smiling salesmen, obedient crowds—and that eerie calm you only get when everyone insists everything is perfectly safe.

This song was never about medicine. It was about belief. About how easily fear turns into faith, and faith into obedience—especially when the salesman speaks with “authority.”

Watch the video, share it if you dare, and ask yourself the forbidden question:

If the potion is flawless… why does it require so much chanting?