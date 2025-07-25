Who Stole the Boston Cream Pie? returns in a new lyric video, bathed in the flickering light of stained-glass absurdity. Set to a Bardcore backdrop of medieval instruments and plucked nerves, this twisted tale follows a young woman as she battles insatiable cravings, mounting guilt, and the holy rites of mandatory injection.
In a world where the physicians are priests and safety is the new salvation, pie might be her only form of resistance.
Wry, whimsical, and hauntingly familiar—this Bardcore ballad skewers modern tyranny with a lute and a ladle.
7:32 PM
One of those melodies that makes me want to attempt writing a lyric for a Top 40 pop hit. Not to say that this shouldn't go viral.
A little deep for the mainstream to get it.
1.2 K views in YTL (YouTubeLand) is a great start.
She should have slid her cell phone into a lead case at Wally's World. Then BB would have never suspected the pantry raid.
In the early measures of this recording, do hear a hammered dulcimer?