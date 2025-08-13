New Lyric video: Nevermore
Edgar Allan Poe meets the specter of Jonas Salk and his polio vaccine
"Nevermore" — A Song for the Age of Isolation
Step inside a world where statues sneer, streets fall silent, and love is locked away. Nevermore is Turfseer’s haunting ballad of fear, control, and the human spirit under siege. Backed by striking Edvard Munch–style visuals, the lyric video captures the psychological toll of lockdowns — masked faces, empty churches, and a society trapped in a gilded cage. Watch, listen, and remember: some wounds don’t heal, and some freedoms, once lost, are nevermore.
That song raised such a spectre for me. I never imagined when I read 1984 as a young girl that I would end up living in the story. There is an end in sight but we must stand up against evil.
Were you a songwriter for Broadway shows? 🕵🏼♀️🤔