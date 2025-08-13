"Nevermore" — A Song for the Age of Isolation

Step inside a world where statues sneer, streets fall silent, and love is locked away. Nevermore is Turfseer’s haunting ballad of fear, control, and the human spirit under siege. Backed by striking Edvard Munch–style visuals, the lyric video captures the psychological toll of lockdowns — masked faces, empty churches, and a society trapped in a gilded cage. Watch, listen, and remember: some wounds don’t heal, and some freedoms, once lost, are nevermore.