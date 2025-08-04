New Lyric Video: Gain of Fiction
Because nothing sells a fake virus like a good lab leak story.
This bold new lyric video pulls back the curtain on one of the biggest deceptions of our time: the gain-of-function narrative. On the surface, it sounds like a shocking scandal—rogue scientists supercharging viruses in secret labs. But here’s the twist: the entire concept depends on you believing in something that’s never been proven—the existence of disease-causing viruses as described by mainstream virology. There’s no solid proof that any virus has been isolated and shown to cause illness. Yet the gain-of-function story keeps the myth alive, reinforcing the illusion that viral pandemics are real and inevitable. And what’s the solution they always push? More vaccines, more fear, more control. “Gain of Fiction” exposes how this narrative distracts from the true crimes—deadly hospital protocols, censorship of real treatments, and the rise of medical tyranny. Watch the video, hear the message, and question the script they’ve been feeding us.
Very clever song/video Turfseer.
You know it’s all a part of The Bread and Circus theatre they foisted upon us years ago. Look over here, while we pull all sorts of 💩 behind the curtain.
well done an' far truer than fiction what "zey" gained... the Lab 🐕 indeed hadda Leak ⛲ (woof!)... 'twas on us! 🤡 an' whilst folks are dryin' off from bein' "raind on" they shouldn't fergit.. No 🐼 🎙️ either!