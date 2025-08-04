Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
6h

Very clever song/video Turfseer.

You know it’s all a part of The Bread and Circus theatre they foisted upon us years ago. Look over here, while we pull all sorts of 💩 behind the curtain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
41m

well done an' far truer than fiction what "zey" gained... the Lab 🐕 indeed hadda Leak ⛲ (woof!)... 'twas on us! 🤡 an' whilst folks are dryin' off from bein' "raind on" they shouldn't fergit.. No 🐼 🎙️ either!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Turfseer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture