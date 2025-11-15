“Dr. Gaslight” is a darkly comic anthem for anyone who’s ever been dismissed, patronized, or told their own eyes were lying to them. Set to a driving rhythm and razor-edged lyrics, the song skewers the smug expert who explains away your reality—even as he cranks up the metaphorical flames. Part satire, part protest, part psychological thriller, this lyric video takes aim at the cult of credentialed infallibility. If you’ve ever been ‘treated’ by someone who insists the problem is you, prepare to meet your new favorite villain: Dr. Gaslight.