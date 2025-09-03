New Lyric Video: Before
A musical plunge from a relative utopia to dystopia, echoing the chaos of a world succumbing to lies, censorship, and a media controlled by global powers.
A haunting descent from false security into orchestrated chaos. Before traces the fall from relative freedom into a dystopia engineered through fear, censorship, and globalist control. With verses that cut through illusions of safety and choruses that echo the costs of blind obedience, this track challenges the lies that reshaped our world.
Watch the lyric video and take the plunge from Before to after—where truth, though buried, refuses to die.
