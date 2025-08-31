Long before Queen Elizabeth took the clot shots and probably expired a good six years before she was probably supposed to and long before Prince Charles became a certified globalist, I wtote a show entitled Charles & Diana: The Musical which was presented as a musical showcase in NYC in the summer of 2005.

From Charles & Diana: The Musical comes a fresh arrangement of one of the show’s most striking numbers. The voices—stripped out from the original production by AI—carry a story that’s part satire, part tragedy, and part pop-opera spectacle. Here, Princess Diana wrestles with fame, love, and freedom, as the sardonic Vicar Bones and a chorus of angels look on.

First staged at the Midtown International Theatre Festival in NYC, the musical re-imagines Diana’s turbulent life with a mix of biting wit and theatrical flair. This number captures her struggle between despair and liberation—caught between the gossip, the glamor, and her final claim to independence: “I am finally free, and I was meant to be a princess on her own!”

Watch the video, hear the new arrangement, and revisit a daring, irreverent take on the House of Windsor.

