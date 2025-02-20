The advent of free AI-generated image technology has revolutionized my ability to craft fresh song covers for my music. This advancement not only enhances the visual appeal of my songs but also presents an enticing opportunity for you to explore tunes you may have yet to discover.

BENEVOLENCE BOULEVARD. Beneath the surface of the seemingly caring demeanor of “benevolent leaders” is a more sinister truth.

I HAD A ZOMBIE CONVERSATION. Dating coach's advice for the single man.

TRUST THE SCIENCE RAG. “Doctor” Fatty Arbuckle and his “patient” Buster Keaton join forces to remind us “Trust the Science.”

A HORSE CALLED JO. A Brave Filly Noses Out Her Nemesis Stress.

A Physician’s Rant: SCIENCE OR SUPERSTITION. Mainstream consensus “science” branded as the ONLY science.

TERRIBLE SWIFT SWORD. John Brown finds out the hard way violence is not the answer.

P2’S IN LOVE WITH YOU. A mother and daughter have the same name.