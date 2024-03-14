The advent of free AI-generated image technology has revolutionized my ability to craft fresh song covers for my music. This advancement not only enhances the visual appeal of my songs but also presents an enticing opportunity for you to explore tunes you may have yet to discover.
The Mercy Beat
Mercy for the scapegoaters? You decide!
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-mercy-beat
The Chicken or The Egg
The Germ Theory Opposed in Song
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-chicken-or-the-egg
Snake Oil Paradise
It’s a SNAKE OIL PARADISE as millions delude themselves that vaccines are safe.
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/snake-oil-paradise
Tyranny Train
Is your destination slavery? Hop on board!
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/tyranny-train
The Indian Summer Blues
Advice for those in mourning
https://turfseer.substack.com/p/the-indian-summer-blues
New Cover Art
Sweet graphics!!!
Those are great.