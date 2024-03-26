Dive into a world of musical delight with Turfseer’s curated Spotify playlists! From catchy pop tunes to soul-stirring country melodies and show-stopping musical theater hits, there's something for every mood and moment. Join the musical journey and discover new favorites that will have you singing along in no time.

All Female Fab

Beatles covers by female artists

Super Hits and Their Best Covers

Over 9,000 hit songs with their best covers

Signature Songs

Not easy choosing but what I consider each artist’s ‘signature song’

Best of New Country

Over 400 hit country songs from the last decade

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

Covers of Dylan’s famous song

Acapella

Voices only

Great Soundtracks

Some of the best film scores around

60s, 70s and 80s

My favorite decades