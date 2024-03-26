My Spotify Playlists
For Your Listening Pleasure
Dive into a world of musical delight with Turfseer’s curated Spotify playlists! From catchy pop tunes to soul-stirring country melodies and show-stopping musical theater hits, there's something for every mood and moment. Join the musical journey and discover new favorites that will have you singing along in no time.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
All Female Fab
Beatles covers by female artists
Super Hits and Their Best Covers
Over 9,000 hit songs with their best covers
Signature Songs
Not easy choosing but what I consider each artist’s ‘signature song’
Best of New Country
Over 400 hit country songs from the last decade
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
Covers of Dylan’s famous song
Acapella
Voices only
Great Soundtracks
Some of the best film scores around
60s, 70s and 80s
My favorite decades
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.