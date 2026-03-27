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john herzog's avatar
john herzog
9hEdited

In spite of the fact that the Sputnik viral rendition looks kind of ominous, it’s a total figment of everybody’s imagination. There never was a virus, and there aren’t any viruses in the physical world. They counted on the virus because it was too small to see the standard sleight-of-hand. I am astounded at the lack of knowledge these people on the supposed new Health board don’t understand the basic pathophysiology that being contrived placebo imagination. They don’t get the fact that nobody ever saw ever detected or died from a Covid virus. It was Valium ventilators and narcotics along with the shot itself and of course, every other reason under the sun like motorcycle accidents that caused a positive death certificate with a positive cinderella PCR .Patronizing these pharmacologic bandits with the existence of continued virus baloney makes them appear to have some form of legitimacy. They do not they are liars and killers, and in my opinion, the enemy of the people wasting more money endangering more lives all for money. The chances of someone finding a Covid virus are slim to none and slim is out of town.

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
4h

The ultimate answer to all alleged immunologists and "immunology". > https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!IF7H!,w_318,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fde6ca10a-86ae-4128-9e43-0b296308c09d_1031x1362.jpeg

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