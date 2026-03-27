My Question for Senator Ron Johnson
The Consensus Script Nobody Questions
Rav Arora is crowdsourcing questions for his upcoming interview with Senator Ron Johnson—and on the surface, that sounds like openness. Let the public weigh in. Let the “best” questions rise.
But there’s a catch baked into the premise.
Most of the suggested questions—predictably—operate inside a narrow frame: Were vaccines handled properly? Were side effects hidden? Did agencies mislead the public? Important questions, sure. But they all assume the same starting point:
That the underlying crisis—the existence of a novel, deadly virus—was firmly established.
That assumption is rarely questioned. Not debated. Not even examined.
So what you get isn’t true consensus. It’s a curated echo of agreement within a closed loop.
That’s what makes this moment interesting.
Because if you’re really going to question the response… shouldn’t you also question the premise?
Here’s the question I submitted to Rav Arora for his interview:
“Senator Johnson, you’ve done important work bringing attention to internal HHS records and raising concerns about how vaccine side effects were handled and communicated. But I’m curious—why has there been so little scrutiny, even from investigators like yourself, of the original premise? Specifically, the claim that a novel, deadly virus had been isolated in the first place. Much of that rests on cell culture experiments, where researchers look for what’s called a ‘cytopathic effect’—visible damage or death in cells that’s assumed to be caused by a virus. But critics argue those cultures often contain multiple stressors or contaminants, making it unclear whether the damage can be attributed to a specific virus at all. Shouldn’t that foundational question have been more aggressively examined before everything else followed?”
Why This Question Matters
Notice what it does—and doesn’t do.
It doesn’t deny anything outright. It doesn’t rely on slogans. It doesn’t assume bad faith.
Instead, it goes one level deeper.
If the identification of the virus itself rests on indirect methods—cell cultures, inferred effects, layered assumptions—then everything built on top of that identification deserves scrutiny. Not just the policies. Not just the rollout. The premise.
And yet, that’s the one area almost everyone tiptoes around.
Even the critics.
That’s the illusion of consensus: not that everyone agrees, but that everyone agrees on what not to question.
So yes—I’m hoping Rav picks this one.
Not because it’s flashy.
Because it breaks the script.
Turfseer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In spite of the fact that the Sputnik viral rendition looks kind of ominous, it’s a total figment of everybody’s imagination. There never was a virus, and there aren’t any viruses in the physical world. They counted on the virus because it was too small to see the standard sleight-of-hand. I am astounded at the lack of knowledge these people on the supposed new Health board don’t understand the basic pathophysiology that being contrived placebo imagination. They don’t get the fact that nobody ever saw ever detected or died from a Covid virus. It was Valium ventilators and narcotics along with the shot itself and of course, every other reason under the sun like motorcycle accidents that caused a positive death certificate with a positive cinderella PCR .Patronizing these pharmacologic bandits with the existence of continued virus baloney makes them appear to have some form of legitimacy. They do not they are liars and killers, and in my opinion, the enemy of the people wasting more money endangering more lives all for money. The chances of someone finding a Covid virus are slim to none and slim is out of town.
The ultimate answer to all alleged immunologists and "immunology". > https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!IF7H!,w_318,c_limit,f_webp,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fde6ca10a-86ae-4128-9e43-0b296308c09d_1031x1362.jpeg