Rav Arora is crowdsourcing questions for his upcoming interview with Senator Ron Johnson—and on the surface, that sounds like openness. Let the public weigh in. Let the “best” questions rise.

But there’s a catch baked into the premise.

Most of the suggested questions—predictably—operate inside a narrow frame: Were vaccines handled properly? Were side effects hidden? Did agencies mislead the public? Important questions, sure. But they all assume the same starting point:

That the underlying crisis—the existence of a novel, deadly virus—was firmly established.

That assumption is rarely questioned. Not debated. Not even examined.

So what you get isn’t true consensus. It’s a curated echo of agreement within a closed loop.

That’s what makes this moment interesting.

Because if you’re really going to question the response… shouldn’t you also question the premise?

Here’s the question I submitted to Rav Arora for his interview:

“Senator Johnson, you’ve done important work bringing attention to internal HHS records and raising concerns about how vaccine side effects were handled and communicated. But I’m curious—why has there been so little scrutiny, even from investigators like yourself, of the original premise? Specifically, the claim that a novel, deadly virus had been isolated in the first place. Much of that rests on cell culture experiments, where researchers look for what’s called a ‘cytopathic effect’—visible damage or death in cells that’s assumed to be caused by a virus. But critics argue those cultures often contain multiple stressors or contaminants, making it unclear whether the damage can be attributed to a specific virus at all. Shouldn’t that foundational question have been more aggressively examined before everything else followed?”

Why This Question Matters

Notice what it does—and doesn’t do.

It doesn’t deny anything outright. It doesn’t rely on slogans. It doesn’t assume bad faith.

Instead, it goes one level deeper.

If the identification of the virus itself rests on indirect methods—cell cultures, inferred effects, layered assumptions—then everything built on top of that identification deserves scrutiny. Not just the policies. Not just the rollout. The premise.

And yet, that’s the one area almost everyone tiptoes around.

Even the critics.

That’s the illusion of consensus: not that everyone agrees, but that everyone agrees on what not to question.

So yes—I’m hoping Rav picks this one.

Not because it’s flashy.

Because it breaks the script.