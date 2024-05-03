Tomorrow marks the exciting Kentucky Derby day, and as your dedicated horserace handicapper, "Turfseer," I feel compelled to share my betting insights.

For those uninterested in betting, feel free to skip this post. However, if you're curious about predicting the Derby's top contenders and considering some wagers, I suggest registering at www.twinspires.com.

The Derby presents a remarkable betting landscape with its 20-horse lineup, often yielding substantial payouts. Rather than solely aiming to pick the winner or the runners-up, I advise exploring combination bets such as the Exacta, Trifecta, and Superfecta.

The Exacta involves selecting the first two finishers, the Trifecta the first three, and the Superfecta the first four. Particularly with the Superfecta, including a few longshots could potentially net a payout exceeding $100,000.

Focusing on the Exacta, here are the three horses I believe have a strong chance of finishing in the top two:

I've selected these horses primarily due to their exceptional trainers and the accomplished jockeys guiding them. Brad Cox, a renowned trainer, is preparing #4 Catching Freedom and #8 Just a Touch, while Todd Pletcher, equally esteemed, is training #17 Fierceness. The jockeys—Flavien Pratt, Florent Geroux, and John Velazquez—are all seasoned competitors with consistent records of finishing in the top four or clinching victories in recent Derby races. Their combined expertise and track record significantly enhance the prospects of these horses.

Additionally, there's #19 Resilience, which also has strong potential for the top two. Trained by William Mott, who has a successful history in the Derby, though his recent performances haven't been as dominant. The jockey, Junior Albarado, may not have a storied history of Derby successes, but I'm including this horse based on the strength and experience of its trainer. This combination could be a compelling dark horse in the race.

For those looking to take a chance on a longshot, consider #12 Trick Phantom. While a win might be a stretch, this horse could very well finish 2nd, 3rd, or 4th. Trick Phantom is trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Joel Rosario, both of whom have a history of securing top four finishes in previous Derbies. Their experience and expertise could make Trick Phantom a worthwhile bet for an unexpected place in the top ranks.

Additionally, keep an eye on #1 Dornach and #2 Sierra Leone, who both have potential to sneak into the third or fourth spots. Dornach, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, and Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, are backed by individuals with a solid track record. Luis Saez's history of strong finishes and Chad Brown's renowned training skills enhance the chances of these horses to make an unexpected climb in the standings.

Lastly, don't overlook #15 Domestic Product as a potential candidate for the 4th place finish. This horse could very well be the longest shot on the card. Having Domestic Product at the bottom position on your Superfecta ticket could significantly increase the payout, potentially reaching into the thousands. With Irad Ortiz Jr. as the jockey, who has previously managed to secure a 4th place finish on a major longshot, this horse offers a tantalizing gamble with a potentially high reward.

Here's a straightforward guide on how and what to wager for the Kentucky Derby:

Exacta Bet: To place an Exacta bet, it typically costs $2 per combination. Given that we are considering four horses (4, 8, 17, 19) with potential to finish in the top two positions, you can opt for a "box" bet. A $2 Exacta box covering all permutations of these four horses costs $24. Alternatively, a $1 Exacta box would cost $12. Suggested play: Place a $1 Exacta box on horses 4-8-17-19, costing $12. Remember, the payout will be half of the full Exacta payoff.

Insurance Bet: Consider making an insurance bet by placing a "part wheel" wager, where you select 4-8-17-19 to finish first and #12 to come in second. A $1 part wheel bet like this will cost $4, with the potential payoff being half the standard rate.

Trifecta Bet: For the Trifecta, where you must select the top three finishers, costs can escalate quickly due to the number of horses involved. To manage costs, opt for a $0.50 part wheel, which reduces the stake and the payout to one quarter of the full amount. Suggested play: 4-8-17 in first, 4-8-12-17-19 in second, and 1-2-4-8-12-17-19 in third. This configuration costs $30.

Superfecta Bet: Lastly, for a chance at substantial winnings, consider a $1 Superfecta part wheel. This wager involves more specific placements and includes a wider range of horses. Suggested play: 4-8-17 for first, 4-8-17 for second, 4-8-12-17-19 for third, and 1-2-4-8-12-15-17-19 for fourth. This configuration costs $90 and reduces the payout to one quarter of the full amount.

Disclaimer: Predictions are based on historical data and expert analysis but are not guaranteed. Ensure to wager responsibly and within your means.

Past performances from Brisnet.com are used with permission.

Good luck, and enjoy the race!