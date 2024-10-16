The main highlight of Turfseer’s Newsletter is, of course, my music, which primarily centers on themes of medical tyranny and the fight for freedom. However, as many of my long-time subscribers know, I also explore various topics that capture my interest. Today’s edition features something special: my father’s World War II memories, shared from his time as a Captain in the Medical Corps. Back in the 1990s, I conducted interviews with several of my relatives, including my parents, and this video includes an excerpt from one of those conversations.

As an added bonus, I’ve included mostly colorized photos from my father’s World War II album. I hope you find it both interesting and meaningful."