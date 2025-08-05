“When you keep injecting kids despite knowing the harm, you’re not just negligent—you’re a perpetrator.”

📰 What We Know About the May 2025 Announcement

On May 27, 2025, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced via social media that COVID injections would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, effectively removing them from the CDC immunization schedule.

The response from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) was immediate—and furious:

They claimed the decision “disregards process” and would undermine insurance coverage and parental trust .

They joined a federal lawsuit challenging Kennedy’s authority and his dismissal of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), claiming the move lacked “scientific justification.”

And they went further: the AAP announced it would publish its own independent vaccine schedule, bypassing both ACIP and CDC guidance—and continuing to recommend COVID injections for children as young as six months.

Let that sink in:

An unelected, privately funded guild has unilaterally decided to defy a national rollback, rewrite federal vaccine policy, and continue injecting infants with a biologic product built on lies.

🧬 There Was No Pandemic—Only a Program

There was no isolated virus.

No chain of clinical transmission proven in real time.

No valid diagnostic tool.

The so-called “pandemic” was a rebranded data operation, using PCR tests run at absurd cycle thresholds to create a crisis of “cases”—not illness. Death certificates were rewritten, ventilator protocols were deadly, and flu and pneumonia were renamed “COVID.”

Children were never at risk.

Hospitals weren’t overwhelmed.

The virus was never proven to exist in any verifiable biological form.

And yet public health bodies still lined up the children for an injection based on that illusion.

💉 The Shot Was Never About Health

The mRNA injections were not tested to stop transmission. They were not tested to reduce hospitalization or death. Pfizer’s own protocols made that clear.

Instead, they focused on “reducing mild symptoms” based on manipulated PCR readouts—and even then, only for a few weeks.

This was never about protecting children. It was about compliance. About embedding a permanent state of medical emergency. And about normalizing the genetic programming of the human body.

What got injected was not a virus-based solution. It was a faith-based ritual—disguised as science.

🩸 The Injuries Are Real. The Silence Is Criminal.

Since rollout:

Myocarditis cases in teens—especially boys—have spiked.

Neurological damage, blood clots, reproductive harm, and sudden deaths have all risen among healthy youth.

VAERS, V-Safe, and EudraVigilance are overflowing with injury reports—most never investigated.

Even countries like Sweden, Denmark, and the UK have backed off.

But the AAP? They're digging in. Hard.

🧠 Not Malice—But Fanaticism

Let’s be fair. Most pediatricians are not villains.

They are true believers in the cult of institutional medicine—disciples of CDC schedules and peer-reviewed groupthink. They trust what comes from the top. They see themselves as guardians of science.

But when that science starts maiming children?

When your waiting room becomes a pharmacy of heart meds and seizure pills?

When parents start reporting “regression” and “personality changes” after the shot?

And you still don’t ask questions?

That’s not innocence. That’s willful blindness.

It’s cognitive dissonance wrapped in a lab coat.

And it’s just as deadly.

🚨 Outcome > Intention

Intent matters. But outcome matters more.

If a well-meaning priest poisons the sacrament, it doesn't matter if he believes it's holy. If a pediatrician keeps injecting a biologic product that disables or kills, his moral shield dissolves.

Because every child harmed now falls on their hands.

Not Pfizer’s. Not Fauci’s. Theirs.

🛑 A Line Has Been Crossed

To parents:

Protect your child. Fire your pediatrician. Reject the schedule.

To doctors:

Speak up or step away. You can no longer pretend you don’t know.

To media and bureaucrats:

Your silence is complicity. And the public is watching.

“First do no harm,” they said. Then they did harm. Again and again. And they called it care.

And if we don’t speak now,

we are the next ones they’ll call misinformed—

before they come for us too.