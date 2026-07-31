There is no shortage of Beatles experts on the internet. Some can tell you which microphone John Lennon used on a particular recording or identify every take of “Strawberry Fields Forever.” Others seem determined to prove they know more than everyone else.

Morgan Eaton has taken a very different approach.

Known online as @morgantalksmusic, the 29-year-old teacher has built a loyal following by doing something remarkably simple: sharing her love of the Beatles with warmth, enthusiasm, and an infectious sense of fun.

Her videos rarely feel like lectures. They feel like conversations.

Whether she’s recounting the strange story of John Lennon and George Harrison unknowingly being dosed with LSD by a dentist, explaining how Paul McCartney got the title “Eight Days a Week” from an exhausted chauffeur, or discussing the vocal marathon behind “Oh! Darling,” Eaton has a knack for uncovering little gems that even longtime Beatles fans may have never heard.

As someone who’s followed the Beatles for decades, I occasionally find myself thinking, “I didn’t know that.”

That’s a compliment.

Another part of her appeal is the way she listens to the music itself. Instead of immediately clicking on a streaming service, she’ll often pull out a Beatles LP, place it on a phonograph, carefully lower the needle, and let the record begin to play. It’s a small ritual that recalls a time when listening to an album was an event rather than background noise.

Her personality is just as appealing as the music.

Eaton comes across as genuinely kind. She’s quick with a smile, never takes herself too seriously, and enjoys interacting with her audience. Leave a clever comment on one of her Facebook posts and there’s a good chance she’ll reward it with a “like” or even a thoughtful reply. In an age when many content creators seem distant from their followers, she makes people feel welcome.

One of my favorite recurring moments comes whenever the old “Paul is Dead” conspiracy theory surfaces. Rather than launching into an angry rebuttal, she simply gives an exaggerated pair of air quotes, flashes that unmistakable smile, and gently pokes fun at the whole notion. It’s a light touch that perfectly matches her style.

Her recent discussion of “I Am the Walrus” captures what makes her channel work so well. Instead of trying to squeeze a definitive meaning out of one of Lennon’s most famously surreal songs, she revels in its playful absurdity and creative brilliance. She reminds viewers that sometimes music is meant to be enjoyed before it’s dissected.

The Beatles have now been gone for more than half a century, yet new generations continue to discover them. Morgan Eaton is helping make that happen—not through academic analysis or nostalgia, but through simple enthusiasm.

Watching her videos is a pleasant reminder that Beatlemania didn’t end in 1970.

Sometimes it just puts on a new record, lowers the needle, smiles, and begins again.