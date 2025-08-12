In March 2020, right as the world was locking down and panic was reaching a fever pitch, the Department of Defense published a press release titled: “High-Resolution Virus Pictures Help Researchers Develop Vaccines.” It features Dr. Gordon Joyce of the Walter Reed Army Institute, who walks us through the cutting-edge techniques that—according to him—let researchers “see” viruses in atomic detail.

The article reads like a scientific triumph. But if you peel back the glowing rhetoric and examine what’s actually being described, the entire house of cards starts to tremble.

Let’s walk through what they’re actually doing—and why none of this constitutes direct, empirical proof of a real, intact virus causing disease in any human being.

🎨 The Art of Making a Virus (Look Real)

Dr. Joyce says that in the past, scientists used “artist’s renderings” to depict viruses. Today, he boasts, they use “real images” from electron microscopes and X-ray crystallography.

Sounds impressive—until you realize they’re still making composite models, not photographing whole viruses.

“Using a scanning electron microscope, researchers take as many as a million images of a virus. Then… maybe the best 100,000 of those are assembled to produce a composite image.”

That’s not photography. That’s data processing and image assembly—a computational mosaic constructed from fragmented impressions, not direct captures of an intact viral particle in a purified sample from a sick person.

Even worse: the image of SARS-CoV-2 on the CDC website, often used to scare and awe the public, is admitted to be “partially artistic.” The colors? Arbitrarily chosen by researchers. The shapes? Derived from guesswork after digital modeling.

This isn’t observation. It’s simulation with aesthetic flair.

🧪 Crystallizing Assumptions

One of the primary methods they use is X-ray crystallography, a technique that involves:

Growing protein crystals in the lab (not isolating a virus from a human). Freezing them with liquid nitrogen. Bombarding them with X-rays in a particle accelerator. Using mathematical formulas to convert diffraction patterns into atomic models.

Let’s be clear: they’re not photographing a virus. They’re mathematically inferring structures based on how lab-grown proteins refract light under extreme artificial conditions.

It’s as if I handed you a broken mirror, shined a light through it, and asked you to tell me what the object was based on the way the light scattered. You might build a model. You might even call it “high resolution.” But it’s still a model.

In Joyce’s own words:

“Today, this is the highest-resolution that is available for one part of the spike protein… not the entire virus.”

So even the most “impressive” image they’re hyping doesn’t show a whole virus. It shows one theoretical portion of one presumed protein, based on crystals they fabricated themselves.

And that’s what they're using to design your vaccine.

🧬 Where’s the Virus?

What’s missing from this whole pageant is proof that SARS-CoV-2 exists as a real, intact, infectious entity extracted from a sick human being—purified, photographed, and shown to cause disease.

Instead, we get:

Cell culture sludge (filled with fetal bovine serum and antibiotics),

Synthetic proteins modeled in silico,

Composite images built from tens of thousands of fragments,

Arbitrary color enhancements using Photoshop-like software.

None of this constitutes a clean isolation. None of it shows a virus doing anything. It shows researchers tinkering with computer simulations and calling it “visual evidence.”

And even if you believe in germ theory, ask yourself: Why rely on CGI and mathematical extrapolation if these particles are so plentiful and dangerous? Shouldn’t we be able to isolate and observe them directly—no modeling required?

🔬 Real Science or Designer Narrative?

In one of the most telling lines of the article, Joyce admits the purpose of these images:

“Images of viruses allow everyone to visualize what is making them sick.”

It’s not about evidence. It’s about shaping perception. The image makes it real in the mind, even if it never existed in reality.

This is science in service of marketing, not truth.

And the people absorbing these images on CNN or the New York Times have no idea they’re looking at digital fabrications built from presupposition, software, and editorial creativity.

📌 Final Thought: The Emperor Has No Pathogen

To anyone else under the impression that we’ve “seen” the virus—this article proves just the opposite.

It shows the extent to which virology has become a field of assumed constructs, not physical demonstration.

They admit:

They’ve never captured a full virus.

They’ve never imaged it whole in vivo.

Their final “pictures” are based on processing, coloring, and modeling.

Their crystal samples are manufactured in petri dishes—not extracted from human blood or mucus in purified form.

And yet, these simulations are used to justify vaccines, mandates, and fear campaigns on a global scale.

This isn’t science. It’s Sci-Fi with a lab coat and a grant.

Footnote for fellow skeptics: If you’re still on the fence, ask for a single peer-reviewed paper that shows an intact, purified SARS-CoV-2 virus directly causing illness in a healthy human or animal without relying on genetic proxies, synthetic constructs, or contaminated cultures. Spoiler alert: you’ll be looking a long time.