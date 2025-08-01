On May 7th, I published a short story titled Residuals, a fictional nightmare about a man who dares to speak his mind in a post-COVID co-op and suffers the consequences. I warned readers: read it as fiction—or as a cautionary tale. Either way, it wasn’t far-fetched.

Turns out, it wasn’t fiction for long.

What began as a thought experiment about lingering fear and authoritarian instincts has spilled into my actual life. After I voiced concerns in our community newsletter about a local political candidate (Zohran Mamdani) and replied to others’ comments about the Middle East, I received the following message from the newsletter’s moderator. It reads like a warning from a homeowners’ politburo:

Hey, Lewis Papier,

Please be advised that while we have all acknowledged your existence in our community by allowing you to post here, many of us are tiring of what we consider your abuse of our community trust. Because of this abuse, many are calling for me to censor you. To either remove you completely, or review your postings before they go live.

They want the Moderator to "enforce his own guidelines." I see their point.

NOTE: With an exception during the COVID crisis, the Grapevine has always been "live." That is, whatever a member posts goes straight to everyone. No censorship needed when trust prevails.

I am not inclined to censor people. But, I am being contacted privately over and over and over again by many reasonable, friendly neighbors asking me to intervene.

By being granted access to this very close-knit community of people, you tacitly agreed to the prevailing community guidelines. I'll repost them shortly. But generally, they go like this:

Please keep it friendly

Please keep it local

Please keep it relevant

While your postings might conceivably start out as meeting some of these goals, they routinely veer out of bounds. One might say they PREDICTABLY veer out of bounds. It's predictable that if you start throwing around that kind of rhetoric about the ongoing problems in the Middle East, for instance, you'll generate a whirlwind.

The newsletter is not a place to stir up such a whirlwind. That behavior is not welcome here, and never has been.

So, please find topics that do not start fights. Please do not continue to forward the sorts of copy-and-paste political rhetoric that you have previously sent. Please avoid politics generally and bring up only what is locally relevant.

IF YOU CANNOT FIND A WAY TO POST THAT DOES NOT START FLAME WARS AND REPEATED CALLS FOR SANCTIONS AGAINST YOU, then the next step will be to figure out whether to allow you to post at all and under what guidance. I would prefer that it not come to that.

I've never written anything like the above before. Never felt the need to. But, these are the times in which we live.

Here was my reply:

Hi R—,

Thank you for your message. I understand that moderating a diverse group isn’t easy, and I appreciate the effort you’ve made to maintain this forum over the years.

That said, I found the tone of your email troubling. While I respect the idea of keeping things “friendly, local, and relevant,” those terms are often interpreted subjectively. What’s “friendly” to some can feel suppressive to others—especially when difficult but important issues are being raised.

I have never insulted or attacked anyone personally. I’ve only shared opinions and sourced commentary—especially on subjects like antisemitism, censorship, and global events that have real-world consequences, including here in our own city. To label this kind of contribution as an “abuse of community trust” is, in effect, to equate disagreement with misconduct—and that is censorship, plain and simple.

Your message gives the impression that if enough people complain about a viewpoint, the problem lies not with their intolerance for differing perspectives, but with the person who dared to speak. That’s not how open discourse works, and it’s certainly not how trust is built.

I don’t post to cause “flame wars.” I post because I believe we are living through consequential times, and silence is not neutrality—it’s complicity. I understand some prefer not to see dissenting views, but discomfort alone isn’t grounds for silencing others.

Lastly, I would ask those in this community who value open discussion—and who see the danger in suppressing unpopular opinions—to speak up. If you’ve privately expressed support, now might be the time to go on record. Because once “abuse of community trust” becomes code for “expressing a viewpoint some don’t like,” we’ve already crossed a line.

Sincerely,

Lewis Papier

There’s a lot to parse in the moderator’s email, but a few lines deserve special attention.

“We have all acknowledged your existence in our community by allowing you to post here…”

That’s not the language of a neighbor—it’s the tone of a gatekeeper granting conditional personhood. You’ve been allowed to exist here. For now.

“Many of us are tiring of what we consider your abuse of our community trust.”

That’s a sly way of saying disagreement is abuse. Not violence, not harassment, just the audacity of dissent. Apparently, posting a critical comment on antisemitism or a local candidate's record constitutes a breach of trust—while whisper campaigns behind the scenes are perfectly respectable.

“I am being contacted privately over and over and over again by many reasonable, friendly neighbors…”

Ah yes, the friendly mob. Reasonable and friendly, of course, because their complaints arrive with smiles and plausible deniability. But make no mistake: when you hear the word “reasonable” repeated like a mantra, it’s almost always a prelude to something unreasonable. And when dissenters are pathologized as flamethrowers, provocateurs, or abusers, the goal isn’t dialogue. It’s erasure.

The email doesn’t call for open discussion. It signals the desire for preapproval of speech—and possibly the removal of those who “predictably” say things the group doesn’t like. And that, I would argue, is a far greater threat to “community trust” than the comments themselves.

I wrote about this spirit back in May in a short story called Residuals—where a woman silently hands a mask to Eliot in the laundry room. Hence, the mask lady. Fiction, yes—but drawn from something very real, and still very present.

🔗 Read Residuals here

Residuals Turfseer · May 7 When the Truth Gets You Evicted Read full story

If you’ve witnessed this same impulse—this quiet, polite authoritarianism cloaked in “reasonableness”—I’d like to hear from you. Because what we’re facing isn’t a return to normal. It’s the normalization of the abnormal. And we haven’t even begun to reckon with it.