Two fatal encounters involving ICE agents in Minnesota—first with Renee Goode, then with Alex Pretti—are now being treated as separate moral dramas. But viewed side by side, they tell a disturbingly similar story about provocation, miscalculation, and split-second violence at the edge of legality.

Both cases end with a life lost. Both are being narrated by political leaders and activists as one-sided atrocities. And in both, uncomfortable facts about how the victims helped create the conditions for tragedy are being quietly brushed aside.

Ordinary People, Inflamed by a Moral Script

Neither Goode nor Pretti appears to have been animated by a deep concern about illegal immigration itself. What drove them—and many around them—was something more performative: outrage at what they perceived as ICE’s lack of niceness.

ICE wasn’t merely enforcing the law; in their eyes, it was violating a moral code of etiquette. That was intolerable.

Pretti, in particular, seemed motivated by a chivalric impulse—rushing in like a modern Sir Galahad to “rescue” a woman he believed was being manhandled by agents. Goode likewise acted not as someone calculating legal risk, but as someone certain she was on the side of righteousness.

In both cases, virtue signaling mattered. Being seen as a “do-gooder” mattered more than anticipating consequences.

Willingness to Impede Law Enforcement—Without Considering the Endgame

Both victims willingly interfered with armed federal officers.

Goode was part of an organized anti-ICE group trained in harassment tactics, including blocking roads with vehicles.

Pretti physically inserted himself into a confrontation and fought with agents.

In neither case does it appear that the possibility of lethal force was seriously considered. The mindset seemed to be: They wouldn’t dare.

That assumption proved fatal.

Canonization After the Fact

After their deaths, both were elevated into near-saints by sympathetic media and political figures. Their aggressive actions at the scene were minimized or ignored entirely. What mattered was the narrative: innocent civilian versus brutal state.

Contradictions—blocking agents, physical altercations, refusal to comply—were airbrushed out.

The Introduction of “Weapons”

In both incidents, the situation escalated around a perceived weapon:

Goode’s car was treated as a deadly weapon when she drove toward an agent.

Pretti was armed; his gun was visible, and later reportedly seized by another officer.

Crucially, in both cases, the most acute threat appears to have already passed at the moment shots were fired.

The ICE agent had already been struck by Goode’s vehicle.

Pretti’s gun had reportedly already been taken away by another officer.

That timing matters.

Split-Second Decisions After the Peak Danger

In each case, the fatal shots appear to have been fired after the immediate threat was neutralized. This raises the most troubling question of all: were these shootings acts of necessity—or reactions fueled by adrenaline, fear, and anger?

There are reports that Pretti’s gun may even have discharged accidentally while in another officer’s hands. In Goode’s case, audio suggests the agent cursed her after firing—an emotional tell that points less to imminent self-defense and more to rage after impact.

That doesn’t make the officers monsters. It makes them human.

Political Leaders Refuse to Acknowledge Provocation

Minnesota officials, including Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, have been careful to concede nothing about the victims’ roles in provoking these encounters.

In their telling, responsibility flows in only one direction.

Missing entirely is any acknowledgment that activist tactics are designed to provoke overreaction—to push officers to the breaking point and then capitalize politically when something goes wrong.

Fear, Anger, and the Impossible Standard of Restraint

Law enforcement officers are expected to show restraint—especially when armed. That expectation is both necessary and non-negotiable.

But it exists alongside an uncomfortable truth: when officers are intentionally abused, harassed, obstructed, and physically assaulted, restraint becomes harder, not easier. Fear of death (being hit by a car, seeing a gun) can mix with anger after sustained provocation.

That doesn’t excuse unlawful force. But it does explain why these moments keep repeating.

The Tragic Loop

In both cases, the law may ultimately find the shootings unjustified. But focusing solely on legality misses the broader pattern.

These were not peaceful protests that “somehow went wrong.” They were volatile confrontations engineered to escalate, driven by moral absolutism and contempt for authority.

Restraint is required of officers. But restraint cannot be the only expectation.

When activists treat armed law enforcement like props in a morality play—when they block, fight, provoke, and dare officers to cross a line—eventually, someone dies.

And then the cycle begins again.