John W.
2h

Do the rights that are acknowledged in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution include the right to obstruct the movements of federal agents by blocking roadways?

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
3hEdited

mah spidey sense is that these fools were "goosed" -- specifically zingled out a show up on time & "raise a riot" as they say... c'mon now... Pretti (Pretty) & Good (pretty good!).... deaths real but likely their "handlers" told 'em whut ta do an' that they'd have their backs... 'til they didn't (planned but of course patsies cain't know they're gonna be...wait fer it!---ICED!) an' of COURSE all these eager-beaver fools--in a sense all useful idiots/patsies--are learnin' the hard way the lesson of FAFO (pahrdon mah french) .This is George Floyd 2.0/BLM an' even the same shake-down ahrtist Miz Nekima Levy Armstrong is involved... jus' wait, that lawyer Crump'll be on the scene soon too. He's lean, he's mean, he'z on the scene... shakin' down the LAW fighin' fer con ahrtists everywhar includin'.... Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Keenan Anderson, Sonya Massey, Firefighter of the Year, Derek Lewis, and Tyre Nichols. All've 'em whiffy-iffy cases IF ya look inta 'em. Orchestrated COLLAPSE.... fearin' this might come ta NYShitty too... have a go-bag bek-pek-pecked Turf...jus' in case...

