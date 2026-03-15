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During the pandemic years, an enormous number of claims, studies, policy decisions, and media narratives appeared almost daily. Few writers attempted to document the entire sequence in real time. One of the most persistent researchers doing exactly that has been Mike Stone, whose Substack newsletter ViroLIEgy has become a major archive of pandemic-era material.

His long-running project “Uncovering the Corona Fraud” compiles posts, studies, news articles, regulatory documents, and scientific debates from the pandemic period, often revisited years later with added commentary and context. Each installment functions almost like a historical record—reconstructing what was being said at the time and comparing it with the underlying evidence.

Part 27 of the series revisits posts from August 11–20, 2020, a moment when testing programs were expanding rapidly, schools were reopening, and public fear surrounding the virus was intensifying.

The central argument Stone advances throughout the series—and especially in this installment—is that the crisis was largely driven by mass testing rather than by a demonstrably new disease outbreak. In his words, the world experienced what he calls “a Testing Pandemic.”

The “Testing Pandemic” Argument

Stone’s reasoning begins with a point that appears in regulatory documents for the first COVID PCR tests.

The tests used worldwide were developed without a purified viral isolate available at the time.

From the CDC documentation for its PCR test:

“Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed…”

Similarly, the influential Drosten PCR paper acknowledged the same limitation:

“We aimed to develop and deploy robust diagnostic methodology… without having virus material available.”

Stone emphasizes that these statements are not criticisms from outsiders—they are admissions within the documents themselves.

His argument is that diagnostic tests normally require a confirmed reference standard, and without one the reliability of the test cannot be properly established.

The Missing “Gold Standard”

A key concept discussed in this installment is the absence of a gold standard for COVID testing.

In diagnostics, a gold standard is the benchmark used to confirm whether a test result is accurate. Examples include:

blood cultures confirming bacterial infection

imaging confirming fractures

pregnancy confirming pregnancy tests

Stone notes that even some mainstream researchers acknowledged that COVID testing lacked a definitive gold standard, which made evaluating test accuracy difficult.

Without that reference point, parameters such as sensitivity, specificity, and predictive value become uncertain.

PCR Cycle Thresholds

Stone also explores how PCR testing works and why the cycle threshold (Ct) became controversial.

PCR amplifies genetic material in repeated cycles. The cycle threshold is the number of amplification cycles needed before a result is considered positive.

Many COVID PCR tests used thresholds near 40 cycles.

PCR specialist Professor Stephen Bustin criticized reliance on fixed thresholds, stating:

“Reliance on an arbitrary Ct number is absolute nonsense… it makes no sense whatsoever.”

Stone argues that higher Ct values can increase the chance of detecting tiny fragments of genetic material that may not indicate illness.

High Numbers of Asymptomatic Positives

Part 27 also collects reports showing large percentages of people who tested positive while experiencing no symptoms.

Examples cited include:

70–100% asymptomatic in some Chinese testing reports

over 90% asymptomatic in certain prison testing programs

85–94% asymptomatic in meatpacking plant testing

Stone interprets this as evidence that testing programs were generating case counts independent of clinical illness.

The Prevalence Problem

Another issue he discusses is how disease prevalence affects test reliability.

The World Health Organization acknowledged that when prevalence is low, the probability of false positives increases.

Stone argues that pandemic testing used circular logic:

PCR tests created the case numbers Case numbers were used to estimate prevalence Prevalence was then used to justify the accuracy of the tests

Kary Mullis and PCR Limitations

Stone also quotes Kary Mullis, the scientist who invented the PCR technique itself, who warned that the method can amplify tiny fragments of genetic material without showing whether a person is actually sick.

Mullis explained:

“If you can amplify one single molecule up to something you can really measure… there are very few molecules that you don’t have at least one single one of in your body.”

Stone interprets this as evidence that PCR can detect genetic fragments that do not necessarily indicate disease.

False-Positive “Pseudo-Epidemics”

Another example discussed in the article is a 2006 whooping cough scare at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

PCR testing suggested an outbreak, but confirmatory culture tests found no cases of the bacteria responsible for whooping cough. Researchers concluded that the outbreak was likely a false alarm driven by PCR testing.

Stone argues that this example illustrates how large-scale PCR testing can potentially create the appearance of an epidemic.

Additional Topics Covered in the Article

Beyond testing, Part 27 also reviews a range of pandemic controversies, including:

the work of critics such as Stefan Lanka

debates about mask effectiveness

examples of censorship on social media platforms

questions about how deaths were classified as COVID deaths

concerns about pharmaceutical influence over medical research

pandemic simulations such as the Event 201 exercise

The installment also discusses how the narrative surrounding children and school reopenings shifted in mid-2020, with increasing claims that children could be “silent spreaders.”

The Larger Conclusion

Stone’s conclusion remains consistent throughout the series.

He argues that several factors combined to create the appearance of a pandemic:

testing protocols built without a confirmed viral isolate

lack of a diagnostic gold standard

high PCR cycle thresholds

large numbers of asymptomatic positives

statistical feedback loops created by mass testing

Taken together, he concludes that the global crisis was driven largely by testing and interpretation rather than clear evidence of a novel pathogen.

Why the Series Matters

Regardless of where one stands on the broader debate about COVID, Stone’s Uncovering the Corona Fraud project represents one of the most extensive chronological archives of pandemic-era claims, studies, and controversies.

The value of the series lies in the documentation. Stone collects:

original regulatory documents

scientific papers

news reports from the pandemic period

statements from experts and institutions

and places them in historical context.

For readers interested in examining the scientific debates and policy decisions that shaped the COVID era, Mike Stone’s ViroLIEgy newsletter is a rich and detailed resource.

Becoming a paid subscriber unlocks the full Uncovering the Corona Fraud archive along with Stone’s continuing research into the foundations of modern virology and pandemic policy.