Watch here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/przv63fuduuec5vsh935y/mfa-9-29-24.mp4?rlkey=mg3nsradcac08osfe6snln40h&st=aoifg2p0&dl=0

Note: the link on Youtube was censored

JEREMIAH HOSEA’S EXCELLENT SPEECH

September 29, 2024. NYC.

JEREMIAH HOSEA, host of The Bassline and Author of the blazingly hot Substack that bears his name (Linked below), gave an excellent presentation at the Medical Freedom Alliance in NYC.

Although nothing compares to an in-person talk, the video of his presentation is linked above and a sample of some of his noteworthy quotes are below:

FIRST OF ALL: WE NEED THE RIGHT TO SAY ‘NO’!!!

We are a part of TEAM HUMANITY.

The so-called “vaccine” increases the cancer rates through the deregulation of the immune system.

Aluminum does NOT belong in the human body.

The injections are dispensing debris throughout the human body.

How does the state have the right to overturn religious exemptions?

[Quoting Judy Mikovits, whom he has interviewed on his show The Bassline Episodes 19-21]: “The so-called ‘vaccines’ prime the body for inexplicable illnesses down the line”

“Vaccine” pushers pretend to be compassionate, but, in reality, they are JUST BUTCHERS with a “ dehumanizing agenda “.

There are 1291 side effects of the covid “vaccine”, including covid itself.

Jeremiah outlined 3 Main Objectives for the Medical Freedom Movement:

Remove all medical mandates. Body sovereignty is #1, and everything emanates from that.

Covid shots need to be removed from the market right now.

End of mRNA technology. Repeal the “Childhood Vaccination Act” and end this bioweaponry.

