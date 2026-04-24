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RevMikeyMac's avatar
RevMikeyMac
8h

I recently cancelled my Substack subscription to MCM because of this kind of over-the-top, unjustified rhetoric. He has been incredibly helpful on the COVID jabs and "sudden deaths" reporting; I give him major kudos for that. But he seems stuck in a '60's-'70's / anti-capitalist / anti-right / anti-Trump criticism stream that eventually leaves a bad taste in the mouth of Constitutional conservatives (like myself).

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Meme River's avatar
Meme River
7h

MCM could use some editing - less is more - his endless long page after page of thousands of words - like a giant big screed - too much, stick to understandable concepts for a broad audience. But endless screeds - ain't got time for that.

I really really value his died by vax posts - really important. But the endless screeds, no thanks.

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