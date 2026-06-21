One of the most persistent arguments advanced by some defenders of Karmelo Anthony is that the killing of Austin Metcalf should have been treated as manslaughter rather than murder. The reasoning usually begins and ends with a single phrase: “It wasn’t premeditated.”

That sounds compelling until one realizes that premeditation and manslaughter are not opposites. A killing can be intentional without being planned days, weeks, or months in advance. In fact, intent can be formed in seconds.

To understand the difference, consider four examples.

In the first example, a man announces, “I’m going to stab him.” He retrieves a knife, seeks out his victim, and stabs him in the chest. This is the classic case of intentional, premeditated murder. The decision to kill precedes the act.

In the second example, two men get into an argument. Tempers flare. Ten seconds later, one of them pulls out a knife and deliberately stabs the other in the chest. There was no long-term planning and no elaborate scheme. The decision may have been made in the heat of the moment. Yet the act itself was still intentional. The absence of premeditation does not magically transform an intentional stabbing into manslaughter.

The third example is different. Two men are fighting. One recklessly swings a knife around, trying to scare the other person or break free. He does not specifically intend to stab anyone, but the blade strikes the other man and causes a fatal wound. Here the death results from reckless conduct rather than a deliberate act directed at the victim. This example is much closer to what the law contemplates as manslaughter.

Notice what changes from example to example. The distinction is not how long the person thought about it. The distinction is whether the fatal act itself was intentional or merely reckless.

There is also a fourth category that often causes confusion: depraved-indifference murder.

Imagine a man firing a handgun repeatedly into a crowded room. He may not care who gets hit. He may not even know who is inside. Or imagine someone dropping concrete blocks from a freeway overpass onto moving traffic below. There is no specific intended victim, but there is an extraordinary indifference to human life. The actor understands that death is a highly likely outcome and proceeds anyway.

Technically, depraved-indifference murder involves recklessness. But it is recklessness so extreme that the law treats it as murder rather than manslaughter. The actor may not have intended to kill a particular person, yet his conduct demonstrates such profound disregard for human life that society treats it as morally equivalent to murder.

This distinction is important because many people hear the word “reckless” and automatically think “manslaughter.” That is not always true. Ordinary recklessness may lead to a manslaughter conviction. Extreme recklessness can lead to a murder conviction.

So where does the Anthony case fit?

That is the question many commentators seem reluctant to confront directly.

Virtually nobody argues that the case resembles Example 1. No one claims Anthony arrived at the track meet with a detailed plan to kill Austin Metcalf.

The real debate is whether the facts more closely resemble Example 2 or Example 3.

Was this an intentional stabbing during a confrontation? Or was it a reckless act resulting in an unintended fatal wound?

The jury heard the testimony, examined the evidence, and apparently concluded that the case resembled Example 2 far more than Example 3. Whether one agrees with that conclusion or not, simply repeating the phrase “it wasn’t premeditated” does not establish manslaughter.

In fact, the argument often skips over the most important question. If someone deliberately pulls out a knife and intentionally plunges it into another person’s chest during an argument, why would that be considered a reckless killing rather than an intentional one?

That is the question advocates of the manslaughter theory must answer.

The public discussion surrounding the Anthony case has often generated more heat than light. Some people argue self-defense. Others argue manslaughter. Still others insist Anthony should have been acquitted entirely. Yet these are not the same arguments.

Self-defense means the killing was justified.

Manslaughter means the killing was unjustified but reckless.

Murder means the killing was unjustified and intentional.

Depraved-indifference murder means the killing resulted from conduct so extraordinarily dangerous that the law treats it as murder even without proof of a specific intent to kill.

Those categories are not interchangeable.

Before discussing race, politics, jury composition, or social-media narratives, one must answer a much simpler question: Which example best describes what happened?

The answer to that question goes a long way toward determining whether the proper charge was manslaughter or murder. And it is a question that should be answered with evidence rather than slogans.