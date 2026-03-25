Mamdani’s Kumbaya Plan to Protect the Jews
A city on edge meets a mayor who thinks group hugs stop threats
New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has embraced a 74-page report from Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ) that lays out a new strategy to combat antisemitism.
The premise is simple.
We’ve been doing it all wrong.
Security? Overrated.
Law enforcement coordination? Misguided.
Armed protection? “Security theater.”
What we really need—finally, at scale—is the campfire.
Not literally, of course. But close enough: community-building, shared projects, intergroup bonding, soup kitchens, street fairs—the modern urban equivalent of everyone sitting in a circle, passing the guitar, and working through their feelings together.
Because if we can just get everyone around the same fire… well, what could possibly go wrong?
The Campfire Theory of Everything
The report leans on a real observation: most antisemitic incidents are low-level—graffiti, harassment, impulsive acts.
From there, the logic takes a scenic detour.
If most incidents come from immature, thrill-seeking behavior, then the solution for those incidents must be the solution for all of them.
So the teenager with a spray can and the ideologically driven attacker collapse into one tidy category: people who just haven’t been invited to the right campfire yet.
One needs better social norms.
The other needs… s’mores, apparently.
When the Other Guy Brings a Flamethrower
Here’s the uncomfortable wrinkle.
Sometimes conflict is about misunderstanding. Sometimes people really are just reacting to distance, unfamiliarity, bad assumptions. In those cases, sure—pull up a log, pass the marshmallows, and talk it out.
And sometimes you’re dealing with someone who didn’t come to sit around the campfire.
He came to burn it down.
That’s not a failure of outreach. That’s a difference in intent.
And no amount of “bonding” closes that gap.
The Exception Upgrade Program
The campfire model assumes that positive contact softens hostility.
But when hostility is ideological—when it’s part of a belief system about what Jews represent—you don’t dissolve it with friendliness.
You get reclassified.
You’re now “one of the good ones.”
Congratulations. You’ve been promoted to exception.
The category remains intact. The threat remains intact. The fire, sadly, is still flammable.
Geography Is Not Invited to the Campfire
Another small issue: many of the worst attackers aren’t local.
They’re radicalized online, influenced globally, sometimes traveling specifically to target Jews.
Which raises a mildly awkward logistical question:
How does a neighborhood campfire reach someone who’s never been to the neighborhood—and isn’t planning to attend?
Answer: it doesn’t.
But it does create a strong sense of community among the people already sitting there.
Meanwhile, the Fire Department
When attacks are actually stopped—or at least limited—the pattern is… less poetic.
Law enforcement.
Security coordination.
Armed response when necessary.
In other words, not the campfire.
More like the fire department.
But in this framework, that’s all dismissed as outdated thinking. Reactive. Even counterproductive.
Because the real solution isn’t stopping the fire.
It’s creating a warmer atmosphere.
The Hospitality Problem
There’s a story that cuts through all of this.
A rabbi lets someone in. He seems harmless. Cold. In need.
That instinct—openness, compassion—is exactly what the campfire model celebrates.
It turned into a hostage crisis that ended only because law enforcement intervened.
In Mamdani’s world, the lesson seems to be: we need more of that openness.
And fewer people stationed at the door.
Final Thought
Mamdani’s vision is built on a very appealing idea: that conflict can be softened, that hostility can be humanized, that if we just bring people together, we can reduce harm.
Sometimes that’s true.
Sometimes people do need a seat at the fire.
But sometimes you’re dealing with someone who didn’t come to share stories.
He came with a plan.
And in those moments, the difference between a campfire and a security perimeter isn’t philosophical.
It’s survival.
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Yes...but....yer too generous Turf... bein' a 12-'ver Shia Muslim ManiPedi's plan is to KILL the joos, not protect 'em....
So if instead of armed protection (which wuz the only thing 'tween a security guard an' 'bout 150 toddlers in one recent synagogue attack) ya do nuttin' but prepare young folks ta be more open minded--you'll have a lot more graves ta dig! That guy drove 45 minutes an' had two bros in Hezbolla--ya think sum singin' We Shall Overcome would'a changed his little mind? Nix. Terrorists don't sing, they holler AlluAkbar an' ram cars, blow themselfs up, an' wield knives ta stab folks. Lovely. Hand holdin' round the campfire, as ya know, ain't gonna do diddly. (Nor would it work fer the woke spraypainters an' face punchers either)
ManiPedi's wantin' ta defund the police & let the bee-u-tee-full homeless people enjoy their lean-tooze under the bridges is on par with this arch move ta do nuttin' -- take in millions--an' call it a sole-loo-shun. No pie, not in the sky. This is full out takin' a dump on NYC. He wants ta trash the city (turn bad to woise!) an' make it ready fer the caliphate... which means all jooze out (judenrein) or dead. That's really 'bout it.... We're too pesky an' those that own real estate 'r gonna skedaddle with his 70% death tax. All this kumbaya is a mere ruse ta git rid 've the jooze... (Christians'll be next tho!)
Fwiw tho I've been a NewYawker since teenhood (an' my hubby born / raised on the LES all his life) -- I schtarted out in the Motor City... so the recent attack on Temple Israel hit me a mite harder that normal...my fam were foundin' members:
https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/temple-of-mah-childhood-attacked
(also fwiw our NYShitty Temple EmanuEl has armed guards 'round the clock an' a Checkpoint Charlie that'd make ya think yer crossin' inta E. Berlin... big guns fer big targets...ain't no other way--an' of course the Shitty offers no protection, each congregation ,each school bears the costs of priv'it protection)
Mamdani's campfires for hugging it out also require, at the least, a fire extinguisher nearby. Let’s begin with his wife, for example.