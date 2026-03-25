New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has embraced a 74-page report from Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ) that lays out a new strategy to combat antisemitism.

The premise is simple.

We’ve been doing it all wrong.

Security? Overrated.

Law enforcement coordination? Misguided.

Armed protection? “Security theater.”

What we really need—finally, at scale—is the campfire.

Not literally, of course. But close enough: community-building, shared projects, intergroup bonding, soup kitchens, street fairs—the modern urban equivalent of everyone sitting in a circle, passing the guitar, and working through their feelings together.

Because if we can just get everyone around the same fire… well, what could possibly go wrong?

The Campfire Theory of Everything

The report leans on a real observation: most antisemitic incidents are low-level—graffiti, harassment, impulsive acts.

From there, the logic takes a scenic detour.

If most incidents come from immature, thrill-seeking behavior, then the solution for those incidents must be the solution for all of them.

So the teenager with a spray can and the ideologically driven attacker collapse into one tidy category: people who just haven’t been invited to the right campfire yet.

One needs better social norms.

The other needs… s’mores, apparently.

When the Other Guy Brings a Flamethrower

Here’s the uncomfortable wrinkle.

Sometimes conflict is about misunderstanding. Sometimes people really are just reacting to distance, unfamiliarity, bad assumptions. In those cases, sure—pull up a log, pass the marshmallows, and talk it out.

And sometimes you’re dealing with someone who didn’t come to sit around the campfire.

He came to burn it down.

That’s not a failure of outreach. That’s a difference in intent.

And no amount of “bonding” closes that gap.

The Exception Upgrade Program

The campfire model assumes that positive contact softens hostility.

But when hostility is ideological—when it’s part of a belief system about what Jews represent—you don’t dissolve it with friendliness.

You get reclassified.

You’re now “one of the good ones.”

Congratulations. You’ve been promoted to exception.

The category remains intact. The threat remains intact. The fire, sadly, is still flammable.

Geography Is Not Invited to the Campfire

Another small issue: many of the worst attackers aren’t local.

They’re radicalized online, influenced globally, sometimes traveling specifically to target Jews.

Which raises a mildly awkward logistical question:

How does a neighborhood campfire reach someone who’s never been to the neighborhood—and isn’t planning to attend?

Answer: it doesn’t.

But it does create a strong sense of community among the people already sitting there.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department

When attacks are actually stopped—or at least limited—the pattern is… less poetic.

Law enforcement.

Security coordination.

Armed response when necessary.

In other words, not the campfire.

More like the fire department.

But in this framework, that’s all dismissed as outdated thinking. Reactive. Even counterproductive.

Because the real solution isn’t stopping the fire.

It’s creating a warmer atmosphere.

The Hospitality Problem

There’s a story that cuts through all of this.

A rabbi lets someone in. He seems harmless. Cold. In need.

That instinct—openness, compassion—is exactly what the campfire model celebrates.

It turned into a hostage crisis that ended only because law enforcement intervened.

In Mamdani’s world, the lesson seems to be: we need more of that openness.

And fewer people stationed at the door.

Final Thought

Mamdani’s vision is built on a very appealing idea: that conflict can be softened, that hostility can be humanized, that if we just bring people together, we can reduce harm.

Sometimes that’s true.

Sometimes people do need a seat at the fire.

But sometimes you’re dealing with someone who didn’t come to share stories.

He came with a plan.

And in those moments, the difference between a campfire and a security perimeter isn’t philosophical.

It’s survival.