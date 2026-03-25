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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
6hEdited

Yes...but....yer too generous Turf... bein' a 12-'ver Shia Muslim ManiPedi's plan is to KILL the joos, not protect 'em....

So if instead of armed protection (which wuz the only thing 'tween a security guard an' 'bout 150 toddlers in one recent synagogue attack) ya do nuttin' but prepare young folks ta be more open minded--you'll have a lot more graves ta dig! That guy drove 45 minutes an' had two bros in Hezbolla--ya think sum singin' We Shall Overcome would'a changed his little mind? Nix. Terrorists don't sing, they holler AlluAkbar an' ram cars, blow themselfs up, an' wield knives ta stab folks. Lovely. Hand holdin' round the campfire, as ya know, ain't gonna do diddly. (Nor would it work fer the woke spraypainters an' face punchers either)

ManiPedi's wantin' ta defund the police & let the bee-u-tee-full homeless people enjoy their lean-tooze under the bridges is on par with this arch move ta do nuttin' -- take in millions--an' call it a sole-loo-shun. No pie, not in the sky. This is full out takin' a dump on NYC. He wants ta trash the city (turn bad to woise!) an' make it ready fer the caliphate... which means all jooze out (judenrein) or dead. That's really 'bout it.... We're too pesky an' those that own real estate 'r gonna skedaddle with his 70% death tax. All this kumbaya is a mere ruse ta git rid 've the jooze... (Christians'll be next tho!)

Fwiw tho I've been a NewYawker since teenhood (an' my hubby born / raised on the LES all his life) -- I schtarted out in the Motor City... so the recent attack on Temple Israel hit me a mite harder that normal...my fam were foundin' members:

https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/temple-of-mah-childhood-attacked

(also fwiw our NYShitty Temple EmanuEl has armed guards 'round the clock an' a Checkpoint Charlie that'd make ya think yer crossin' inta E. Berlin... big guns fer big targets...ain't no other way--an' of course the Shitty offers no protection, each congregation ,each school bears the costs of priv'it protection)

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
9h

Mamdani's campfires for hugging it out also require, at the least, a fire extinguisher nearby. Let’s begin with his wife, for example.

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