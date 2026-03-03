MAGA-MAN - Episode 1, Part 5: "29,000 Metric Tons"
Mr Reagan
Part 5: “29,000 Metric Tons”
Part 4: “The God of War”
Part 3: “Twenty to One”
Donald Trump and the team realize that Porge Poros plans to steal all the gold in Fort Knox and they must rush to stop him!
Part 2: “The Interrogation”
Donald Trump interrogates the only lead he has (Joe Biden) to uncover the dastardly plot of the supervillain Porge Poros.
Part 1: “The Informant”
Donald Trump receives a tip from a suspicious informant (Bill Clinton) that the evil supervillain Porge Poros is plotting a sinister scheme.
Turfseer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.