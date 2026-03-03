Part 5: “29,000 Metric Tons”

Part 4: “The God of War”

Part 3: “Twenty to One”

Donald Trump and the team realize that Porge Poros plans to steal all the gold in Fort Knox and they must rush to stop him!

Part 2: “The Interrogation”

Donald Trump interrogates the only lead he has (Joe Biden) to uncover the dastardly plot of the supervillain Porge Poros.

Part 1: “The Informant”

Donald Trump receives a tip from a suspicious informant (Bill Clinton) that the evil supervillain Porge Poros is plotting a sinister scheme.