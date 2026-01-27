Part 3 of "The Man with the Midas Touch"

Donald Trump and the team realize that Porge Poros plans to steal all the gold in Fort Knox and they must rush to stop him!

Here’s Parts 1 & 2 in case you missed them:

Part 1 of "The Man with the Midas Touch"

Donald Trump receives a tip from a suspicious informant (Bill Clinton) that the evil supervillain Porge Poros is plotting a sinister scheme.

Part 2 of "The Man with the Midas Touch"

Donald Trump interrogates the only lead he has (Joe Biden) to uncover the dastardly plot of the supervillain Porge Poros.

Mr Reagan

Description: Hello, I’m Mr Reagan. My mission is to spread reason and rationality throughout the world. I don’t believe in petty motivations, envy, hate, resentment, or greed. I believe in rational solutions to real problems. I believe that we have an obligation to help the less fortunate where they already live. And I believe in judgment, not based on the color of one’s skin, but by the content of one’s character.