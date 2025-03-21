The Top 20 COVID-Era Anti-Unvaccinated Rhetoric All-Stars

Howard Stern

Called the unvaccinated "imbeciles" and said hospitals should not admit them. Don Lemon (CNN)

Said unvaccinated people should be shamed and shouldn't be allowed to work or go to grocery stores. Dr. Leana Wen (Former CNN Medical Analyst)

Pushed for a "vaccine mandate or restriction" model, comparing the unvaccinated to drunk drivers. Emanuel Macron (President of France)

Said he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated and limit their ability to live normal lives. David Frum (The Atlantic)

Wrote that hospitals should prioritize vaccinated patients over the unvaccinated. Noam Chomsky

Said the unvaccinated should isolate “from the rest of us” and figure out how to get food on their own. Justin Trudeau (Former Prime Minister of Canada)

Labeled the unvaccinated as “misogynists and racists” in some cases and asked if society should “tolerate” them. Jimmy Kimmel

Suggested on his show that unvaccinated patients should be denied ICU beds. Dr. Anthony Fauci

Consistently blamed the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic, with less empathy than shown earlier on. Piers Morgan

Said the unvaccinated shouldn't be allowed to travel, work, or attend events. Howard Dean (Former DNC Chair)

Blamed the unvaccinated for spreading COVID and supported tough mandates. Debra Birx (Former White House COVID Coordinator)

Suggested the unvaccinated were directly endangering others and should face consequences. Lawrence O’Donnell (MSNBC)

Implied the unvaccinated were morally culpable for COVID deaths. Joy Reid (MSNBC)

Said unvaccinated Americans were selfish and a threat to national security. Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Mocked the unvaccinated harshly on social media, calling them “dumb f***s.” Arnold Schwarzenegger

Told those opposing mandates to “screw your freedom” in defense of mask and vaccine mandates. Dan Andrews (Premier of Victoria, Australia)

Strongly backed “vaccinated economy” plans barring the unvaccinated from nearly all public life. Whoopi Goldberg

Equated unvaccinated people to Typhoid Mary and suggested they could be legally isolated. Kathy Hochul (Governor of New York)

Claimed God wants people to get vaccinated and questioned the morality of the unvaccinated. Chris Cuomo (Former CNN Host)

Vilified the unvaccinated on-air, suggesting they're acting with willful malice.

Wzelcome to the “LOCKDOWN LEGACY AWARDS!” 🏆 Where freedom goes to die… and sanctimony wins every time!

Let’s hand out honors to the most heavy-handed hall monitors of the pandemic era. Here are your Top 10 COVID era Lockdown Legacy Awards, complete with dramatic flair and undeserved self-righteousness.

🏆 1. The “Let Them Eat Ivermectin” Award

Winner: Howard Stern

For suggesting unvaccinated Americans should be left to die at home.

"Screw your freedom? No—screw your ER bed!"

🧻 2. The “Public Health Marie Antoinette” Award

Winner: Leana Wen

For proposing that the unvaccinated should lose basic freedoms—then later claiming mandates went too far.

"Let them eat delivery!"

🧯 3. The “Pyromaniac Blaming the Fire” Award

Winner: Dr. Anthony Fauci

For publicly blaming the unvaccinated while quietly shifting goalposts and redefining “fully vaccinated” like a magician with trust issues.

🧙 4. The “Dumbledore of Doom” Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Noam Chomsky

For suggesting the unvaccinated should isolate and fend for themselves — even when asked how they’d get food.

"Accio groceries!" — said no one, because you're on your own.

🐍 5. The “Snake Oil Smear Campaign” Award

Winner: Jimmy Kimmel

For suggesting unvaccinated people don’t deserve ICU beds.

"Doctors treat criminals, but not that guy with a differing opinion on mRNA? Cool cool cool."

🕵️ 6. The “Snitch State Hype Man” Award

Winner: Don Lemon

For gleefully supporting vaccine passports and shaming while claiming it was all in the name of "unity."

"It's not segregation if it makes me feel better!"

🐀 7. The “French Ratatouille of Authoritarianism” Award

Winner: Emmanuel Macron

For saying he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated until they broke.

"Vive la liberté… unless you’re not jabbed."

📺 8. The “Prime Time Purge” Award

Winner: Joy Reid

For portraying the unvaccinated as national security threats with the subtlety of a 1950s Red Scare.

🎭 9. The “Performer of Paranoia” Award

Winner: Michael Rapaport

For repeatedly calling the unvaccinated "f***ing stupid" while making TikToks like he was auditioning for Mean Girls 5: Masked and Malicious.

✝️ 10. The “Divine Mandate Mask Mob” Award

Winner: Kathy Hochul

For saying the unvaccinated “weren’t listening to God” and suggesting people should be her apostles of vaccination.

"I’m not a governor—I’m a vaxxangelist!"