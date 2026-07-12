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David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
4d

Any person who has taken the time to read Dr Rosenau’s article in the 1919 JAMA knows full well that the Spanish flu can’t be transmitted between humans. His final statement was that in the beginning of the research they thought that they knew what caused it, but now they know nothing. Any scientist who attempts to cure a disease by vaccination is operating from an idiotic view of what a disease is!

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Stive's avatar
Stive
4d

Bingo. Most likely mRNA caused. What probably triggered it that day and not a little later in time was his airplane flight.

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