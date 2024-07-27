Share this postKanala Harris Campaign Ad Parodyturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherKanala Harris Campaign Ad ParodyHilarious!TurfseerJul 27, 20247Share this postKanala Harris Campaign Ad Parodyturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe7Share this postKanala Harris Campaign Ad Parodyturfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2SharePrevious
I think you posted in the wrong thread, this one is talking about Kamala Harris and what a joke she is.
That was great. We need Trump! He keeps campaign promises!!! He locked up Killary! He built the wall - and Mexico paid for it! He drained the swamp! He balanced the debt! He released all the JFK files! He reinvestigated 9/11!
Oh, wait... He praised Killary at His inauguration banquet... No wall was built and Mexico paid for nothing... He appointed the swamp... The debt rose 8.4 trillion... Only a smattering of insignificant files on JFK were released... And no reinvestigation of 9/11 happened.
Beyond that, He pushed Operation Warp Speed, and... Called Himself the "father of the vaccine."
Yeah, He works for Us, alright.
What a Play! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-a-play