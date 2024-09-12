Share this postKamala: Her FIRST Interview Since Running for President!turfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherKamala: Her FIRST Interview Since Running for President!AwakenwithJPTurfseerSep 12, 20243Share this postKamala: Her FIRST Interview Since Running for President!turfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe3Share this postKamala: Her FIRST Interview Since Running for President!turfseer.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext
Clever editing. Satire at its best.