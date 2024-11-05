Recently, I released a remade version of my tribute song to the Israeli TV series Shtisel, titled "Just be a Shtisel." This updated rendition features a female vocalist and a live accordion, enhancing the song's authentic charm.

Listen to the new version here:

About "Shtisel":

Shtisel* takes viewers into the world of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish family in Jerusalem, spotlighting the Shtisel family's daily struggles with tradition, faith, and modern life. At the heart of the story is Akiva Shtisel, a gifted but unconventional artist whose journey embodies the push-and-pull between societal expectations and personal dreams. With profound character exploration and a sensitive portrayal of religious dynamics, Shtisel has captivated audiences worldwide, celebrated for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Watch the Shtisel trailer here:

If you missed the original song version, listen here:

Yiddish Definitions:

Oy vey iz mir – An exclamation of distress or frustration, meaning “Oh woe is me.”

Challah – A special braided bread traditionally eaten on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) and other Jewish holidays.

Shabbos – The Yiddish word for Sabbath, observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening in Jewish tradition.

Schlimiel – A hapless, unlucky person who often causes accidents or mistakes due to clumsiness.

Schlimazel – Someone plagued by bad luck, often on the receiving end of a schlimiel’s mishaps.

Bissel – A little bit or a small amount.

Nuchem – A scheming character in the song, reflecting the name’s association with a troublemaker.

Shekels – Israeli currency, used here to imply money or wealth in a playful context.

Kugel – A traditional Jewish dish, usually a baked pudding or casserole made with noodles or potatoes.

Tsuris – Trouble, worries, or grief.

Mispucha – Family or clan; used affectionately to indicate a close-knit group.

Lyrics:

Just be a Shtisel

Verse 1:

Kive paints another lovely portrait

Kaufman offers him a sterling fee

Shulem is about to cry “oy vay iz mir”

Once again he’ll throw away the key

Giti bakes her challah in the kitchen

Ruchami dreams of love without a care

Lippe makes a crafty new investment

Chanina greets us with his Shabbos prayer

Chorus:

Just be a Shtisel, not superficial

a schlimiel, schlimazel,,you should never act that part

Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel

It's like a missile, that is whistling toward your heart.

Verse 2:

Elisheva flies in all the way from London

Libbe smells a plot and she’s upset

Kive’s once again so indecisive

Another canceled wedding you can bet

Esti cannot find another suitor

cries all day, she's praying for a hug

Bubbe watches TV up in heaven

Who will come along and pull the plug?

Chorus:

Just be a Shtisel, it's beneficial

a schlimiel, schlimazel, that is really not your style

Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel

Oh please don’t bristle,

show your Shtisel golden smile

Bridge:

Nuchem schemes all day in sunny Antwerp

Watch out now he’s stirring up the pot

He gets his hands on (oh so) many shekels

Time to steal another family plot

Verse 3:

Anshin has a new falafel restaurant

Kive is still single, can’t pretend

Takes a call from Libbe on his cell phone

Then orders noodle kugel for his friends

If you miss your prayers at Giti’s table

A plate of Tsuris will appear instead

Distracted by sad tales of Argentina

Giti takes some time to clear her head

Chorus:

Just be a Shtisel, not superficial

a schlimiel, schlimazel, that is surely not your fate

Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel

Just eat the gristle, that is sitting on your plate

Verse instrumental

Bridge 2:

Menucha waits outside the new Yeshiva

Sets her sights upon the widowed reb

Now it rains all day in Mea Shirim

She’s about to weave her spider’s web

Verse 3:

Shabbos is now right around the corner

Maybe Tsvi will sing a sacred tune

Bubbe's ghost appears and they will mourn her

Kive's bride--we pray shall be here soon

Shulem he is never disappointed

as he smiles smokes his cigarette

all the Shtisels they have been annointed

a mispucha that we will never forget

Chorus:

Just be a Shtisel, it's beneficial

a schlimiel, schlimazel, you should never act that part

Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel

It's like a missile, that is whistling toward your heart.