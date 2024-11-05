Recently, I released a remade version of my tribute song to the Israeli TV series Shtisel, titled "Just be a Shtisel." This updated rendition features a female vocalist and a live accordion, enhancing the song's authentic charm.
Listen to the new version here:
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
About "Shtisel":
Shtisel* takes viewers into the world of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish family in Jerusalem, spotlighting the Shtisel family's daily struggles with tradition, faith, and modern life. At the heart of the story is Akiva Shtisel, a gifted but unconventional artist whose journey embodies the push-and-pull between societal expectations and personal dreams. With profound character exploration and a sensitive portrayal of religious dynamics, Shtisel has captivated audiences worldwide, celebrated for its authenticity and emotional depth.
Watch the Shtisel trailer here:
If you missed the original song version, listen here:
Yiddish Definitions:
Oy vey iz mir – An exclamation of distress or frustration, meaning “Oh woe is me.”
Challah – A special braided bread traditionally eaten on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) and other Jewish holidays.
Shabbos – The Yiddish word for Sabbath, observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening in Jewish tradition.
Schlimiel – A hapless, unlucky person who often causes accidents or mistakes due to clumsiness.
Schlimazel – Someone plagued by bad luck, often on the receiving end of a schlimiel’s mishaps.
Bissel – A little bit or a small amount.
Nuchem – A scheming character in the song, reflecting the name’s association with a troublemaker.
Shekels – Israeli currency, used here to imply money or wealth in a playful context.
Kugel – A traditional Jewish dish, usually a baked pudding or casserole made with noodles or potatoes.
Tsuris – Trouble, worries, or grief.
Mispucha – Family or clan; used affectionately to indicate a close-knit group.
Lyrics:
Just be a Shtisel
Verse 1:
Kive paints another lovely portrait
Kaufman offers him a sterling fee
Shulem is about to cry “oy vay iz mir”
Once again he’ll throw away the key
Giti bakes her challah in the kitchen
Ruchami dreams of love without a care
Lippe makes a crafty new investment
Chanina greets us with his Shabbos prayer
Chorus:
Just be a Shtisel, not superficial
a schlimiel, schlimazel,,you should never act that part
Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel
It's like a missile, that is whistling toward your heart.
Verse 2:
Elisheva flies in all the way from London
Libbe smells a plot and she’s upset
Kive’s once again so indecisive
Another canceled wedding you can bet
Esti cannot find another suitor
cries all day, she's praying for a hug
Bubbe watches TV up in heaven
Who will come along and pull the plug?
Chorus:
Just be a Shtisel, it's beneficial
a schlimiel, schlimazel, that is really not your style
Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel
Oh please don’t bristle,
show your Shtisel golden smile
Bridge:
Nuchem schemes all day in sunny Antwerp
Watch out now he’s stirring up the pot
He gets his hands on (oh so) many shekels
Time to steal another family plot
Verse 3:
Anshin has a new falafel restaurant
Kive is still single, can’t pretend
Takes a call from Libbe on his cell phone
Then orders noodle kugel for his friends
If you miss your prayers at Giti’s table
A plate of Tsuris will appear instead
Distracted by sad tales of Argentina
Giti takes some time to clear her head
Chorus:
Just be a Shtisel, not superficial
a schlimiel, schlimazel, that is surely not your fate
Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel
Just eat the gristle, that is sitting on your plate
Verse instrumental
Bridge 2:
Menucha waits outside the new Yeshiva
Sets her sights upon the widowed reb
Now it rains all day in Mea Shirim
She’s about to weave her spider’s web
Verse 3:
Shabbos is now right around the corner
Maybe Tsvi will sing a sacred tune
Bubbe's ghost appears and they will mourn her
Kive's bride--we pray shall be here soon
Shulem he is never disappointed
as he smiles smokes his cigarette
all the Shtisels they have been annointed
a mispucha that we will never forget
Chorus:
Just be a Shtisel, it's beneficial
a schlimiel, schlimazel, you should never act that part
Just be a Shtisel, even if a bissel
It's like a missile, that is whistling toward your heart.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.