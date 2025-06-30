Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterJune Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJune Monthly MemesCheck 'em out!TurfseerJun 30, 20255Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterJune Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe5Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterJune Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePrevious
Very good. I especially like the bloated lion!
Very good, thank you. I see Maxine Moore Waters, her full name, will anagram to:
- woo extremism arena
- woos extremer mania
Seems suitable. Then Zohran Kwame Mamdani can be
- I Khazar now me mad man
I gather he supports so-called trans rights despite being a muslim. Perhaps that is why he also supports trans-portation.