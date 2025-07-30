Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterJuly Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJuly Monthly MemesEnjoy!TurfseerJul 30, 20257Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterJuly Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe7Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterJuly Monthly MemesCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21SharePrevious
Before Columbus came you were at risk of your heart being ripped out whilst you were alive.
After Columbus you were at risk of myocarditis from the vaccines. :)
Then there is the organ donation thing...
Plus ça change?
The St Anthony quote is timely - it's hard work remaining cool-headed, but well worth it.