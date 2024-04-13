I am proud to say that a variety of my songs have been selected for broadcast by Indie Talk Podcast courtesy the BWH Music Group in the last year.

Indie Talk Podcast promotes independent artists from all over the world in every genre to help you discover great music that you won't find on mainstream radio! Every segment is filled with candid conversation and great music.

On May 4th my country pop song JOSEPHINE will be featured on Indie Talk here: https://www.indie-talk.com/podcast

Josephine is the first country pop song I wrote in 1986. I made a new arrangement three years ago. Listen to it here on Soundcloud.

As an added bonus listen to the original demo here:

Here are the lyrics:

Josephine

Jo-Josephine

I guess you could say she was a queen

But I could not understand

Why she married that drinking man

Boy was he mean to Josephine

Jo-Josephine

She married Bill when she was only a teen

Deep inside he was a mouse

Beat her up in her father’s own house

He made too many scenes with Josephine

Chorus:

You want to tell her that you love her so

Even though she already said no

I guess that’s the way it’s gotta be

She just had to be free

And so you tell her that you’ll see her around

Even though she’s from another part of town

You won’t be feeling very keen

If you never see her again—Josephine

Jo-Josephine

Her daddy used to be a Marine

He caught Bill one fine day

He said, “see her again and I’ll blow you away”

You’ll not come between me and Josephine

Spoken: “And don’t come back!’

Instrumental break

Chorus:

You want to tell her that you love her so

Even though she already said no

I guess that’s the way it’s gotta be

She just had to be free

And so you tell her that you’ll see her around

Even though she’s from another part of town

You won’t be feeling very keen

If you never see her again—Josephine

Josephine

Now she’s no longer feeling green

Just bought a co-op, she’s living alone

Likes her TV and talking on the phone

She’s tough and she’s lean, Josephine

Josephine, etc. (repeat and fade).