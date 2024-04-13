Josephine
My first country pop tune selected for Indie Talk Podcast
I am proud to say that a variety of my songs have been selected for broadcast by Indie Talk Podcast courtesy the BWH Music Group in the last year.
Indie Talk Podcast promotes independent artists from all over the world in every genre to help you discover great music that you won't find on mainstream radio! Every segment is filled with candid conversation and great music.
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
On May 4th my country pop song JOSEPHINE will be featured on Indie Talk here: https://www.indie-talk.com/podcast
Josephine is the first country pop song I wrote in 1986. I made a new arrangement three years ago. Listen to it here on Soundcloud.
As an added bonus listen to the original demo here:
Here are the lyrics:
Josephine
Jo-Josephine
I guess you could say she was a queen
But I could not understand
Why she married that drinking man
Boy was he mean to Josephine
Jo-Josephine
She married Bill when she was only a teen
Deep inside he was a mouse
Beat her up in her father’s own house
He made too many scenes with Josephine
Chorus:
You want to tell her that you love her so
Even though she already said no
I guess that’s the way it’s gotta be
She just had to be free
And so you tell her that you’ll see her around
Even though she’s from another part of town
You won’t be feeling very keen
If you never see her again—Josephine
Jo-Josephine
Her daddy used to be a Marine
He caught Bill one fine day
He said, “see her again and I’ll blow you away”
You’ll not come between me and Josephine
Spoken: “And don’t come back!’
Instrumental break
Chorus:
You want to tell her that you love her so
Even though she already said no
I guess that’s the way it’s gotta be
She just had to be free
And so you tell her that you’ll see her around
Even though she’s from another part of town
You won’t be feeling very keen
If you never see her again—Josephine
Josephine
Now she’s no longer feeling green
Just bought a co-op, she’s living alone
Likes her TV and talking on the phone
She’s tough and she’s lean, Josephine
Josephine, etc. (repeat and fade).
Thanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.