Jimmy Kimmel’s Half-Apology Shows Accountability Still Matters
Kimmel gives his version of “I’m sorry”
In his monologue tonight, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t double down on the falsehood he delivered about Charlie Kirk. Instead, he offered something closer to an apology—though with plenty of hedging. He said he never meant to imply any group was responsible for Kirk’s assassination and condemned the murder in the strongest terms. He even cited the graciousness of Kirk’s widow, saying she should be praised for forgiving her husband’s killer.
If Kimmel had spoken in this tone from the start, there never would have been any suspension or controversy. But of course, the apology only came after ABC pulled him off the air, many affiliates refused to carry his show, and advertisers started fleeing. Being called to account moved him to say what he should have said in the first place—and that is a good thing. Accountability works.
I’m glad there was an apology, albeit one that was qualified. Kimmel still tried to minimize the damage by framing his original remark as a “joke” and therefore protected under the First Amendment. That’s a dodge. The FCC specifically bars broadcasters from spreading false information on public airwaves. And his remark wasn’t satire—it was a direct, false implication that MAGA was behind the killing. Passing it off as “just a joke” is an attempt to have it both ways: acknowledge harm while still protecting the bit.
Still, I’m glad he did offer some contrition. His half-apology tonight showed at least a flicker of recognition that words matter, and that spreading lies has consequences. For once, accountability forced a powerful media figure to admit—even begrudgingly—that he crossed a line.
Timeline
Initial Comment — Kimmel falsely implied MAGA was behind the Kirk assassination, presenting it as a “joke.”
Backlash — Viewers, advertisers, affiliates, and media watchdogs reacted strongly; the FCC’s prohibition on broadcasting false information became part of the discussion.
Suspension — ABC took him off the air, and many affiliates refused to carry the show. Sponsors also pulled back.
Return & Apology — Upon reinstatement, Kimmel clarified he never meant to accuse any group, condemned the killing, and praised Kirk’s widow—though he insisted his earlier comment was “just a joke” and protected by the First Amendment.
