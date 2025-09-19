Turfseer’s Newsletter

Kim DiGiacomo
9h

Jon’s right to keep an eye on government overreach, but this just isn’t that. The First Amendment keeps the feds off Kimmel’s back. It doesn’t guarantee him a prime-time megaphone to spread a flat-out lie about a political murder.

I’ve never liked Kimmel—or the rest of the late-night hacks, for that matter. This isn’t censorship, it’s a network finally saying, “You’re not worth the headache.” ABC isn’t the USSR. They’re a business cutting off a guy who turned gaslighting into a late-night segment.

Free speech? Still intact. Kimmel’s cushy gig? That’s what just got canceled.

And maybe that’s the real headline: the usual media trick of flipping the narrative finally hit a wall. For once, the spin didn’t stick. Maybe, just maybe, this is the start of getting back to normal.

Bill Bradford
6h

Not to be "ageist", but Rappoport is in his 80's. He's not the hippest on current culture. He's usually spot-on. But nobody bullseyes 100%.

I think the fake news media is spinning the "Trump fired him/free speech" angle TOO much....

