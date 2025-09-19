Jon Rappoport published his piece “Jimmy Kimmel is toast (for now); is that all good?” today. In it, he warns about government overreach, the FCC expanding its “public interest” mandate, and sees Kimmel’s suspension not as accountability, but as a dangerous precedent. He argues that the First Amendment is threatened when corporate and regulatory pressure is used against those who offend or lie — and that competition, not censorship, should be the remedy.

There’s power in Jon’s warning about government overreach. But his framing misses the point. This isn’t a First Amendment crisis. It’s a case of accountability for gaslighting.

Kimmel’s Lie Wasn’t Harmless Comedy

Kimmel’s comments made headlines this week, but Jon’s take on them — posted today — treats the matter like a free-speech showdown. The reality is different. Jimmy Kimmel didn’t just crack an offensive joke. He claimed, outright, that Charlie Kirk’s shooter was right-wing. That was false. And when a late-night host with millions of viewers uses his platform to flip the truth of a political murder, it’s not satire or free-wheeling debate. It’s narrative laundering. It’s gaslighting on a mass scale.

The First Amendment protects Kimmel from jail. It doesn’t entitle him to a corporate megaphone. ABC, Disney, and Nexstar are not constitutionally bound to subsidize a lie. Pulling his show isn’t government censorship. It’s corporate self-interest and, frankly, long-overdue recognition that entertainers don’t get a free pass when they act as political disinformation agents.

The “Market Will Fix It” Fantasy

Jon writes today that competition should be enough to settle this. In a fair world, maybe. But the media “market” isn’t a level playing field. Kimmel doesn’t compete with independent writers on Substack or podcasts on Rumble. He sits atop a billion-dollar distribution system with advertisers, networks, and affiliates shielding him from the natural consequences of lying.

If he truly had to face only the court of public opinion, he’d be fine — his reach is subsidized, institutionalized, and propped up by conglomerates. Pretending that Gutfeld’s ratings or a new podcast on X are the same thing as ABC’s nightly broadcast is wishful thinking.

Corporate Punishment ≠ State Censorship

It’s also crucial not to confuse private consequences with government overreach. If Nexstar decides to dump Kimmel because his antics jeopardize a $6.2 billion merger, that’s their choice. If Disney suspends him because his lie risked an NFL deal, that’s business. None of this is the FBI kicking down Kimmel’s door.

Jon’s piece today leans on the USSR comparison, but it doesn’t hold. The Soviet Union was state suppression of dissidents. What we’re seeing here is corporate CYA and a belated recognition that lying to the public about political violence is unacceptable.

The Bigger Story: Gaslighting and Narrative Protection

And this is the heart of it. Kimmel’s false claim fits a broader pattern: denial-by-reversal. The elites admit the event happened but flip the politics, making the victim’s side look guilty. It’s the same playbook we’ve seen with Biden’s decline, the border crisis, or men in women’s sports — gaslight the public until evidence looks like illusion.

The Kirk assassination is too big to bury under spin. For once, corporations acted, not because they found principle but because the lie threatened their business. Still, the result is the same: a gaslighter lost his platform. That’s not censorship. That’s accountability.

Free Speech vs. Accountability

The First Amendment is a shield against government tyranny, not a cloak for elite gaslighting. Jon is right to warn against giving the state more censorship powers. But he’s wrong to pretend Kimmel’s suspension is an example of that.

Kimmel lied. Disney blinked. And for once, cancel culture turned inward. That isn’t a tragedy for free speech. It’s a small taste of accountability in a system that usually protects its own.