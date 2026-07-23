Today I’d like to share one of my newest music videos, Jhang, the Road of Dreams.

The song is performed in Urdu, with English subtitles, because I wanted it to feel as authentic as possible. While I don’t speak Urdu, I felt that telling this story in the language of the people who inspired it gives the song an emotional resonance that an English version could never quite capture.

The inspiration came from Mariam, the remarkable young woman in rural Punjab, Pakistan, who has devoted herself to caring for orphaned children. She told me that Jhang Road is the road they travel to reach the general store where they buy food and supplies for the children. Farther along the road is a busy marketplace, and about a half-hour’s walk away is the city of Toba Tek Singh. Like so many roads, Jhang Road is more than a stretch of pavement—it is part of the rhythm of everyday life.

The song imagines what Mariam might see as she walks that road: laborers beginning another day’s work, children playing, shopkeepers opening their stalls, elderly villagers watching the world go by, families struggling to make ends meet, and, above all, the quiet resilience of people who keep moving forward despite hardship.

The visuals were created from still images that were then skillfully animated by talented freelance video editors I hired through Fiverr. The music itself was generated using Songer, a tool that allowed me to tell this story in a language and musical style I could not have created on my own.

The images are, admittedly, somewhat idealized. Rural Pakistan is often harsher, dustier, and more weathered than what you see here. But my goal was not to produce a documentary. It was to capture the spirit of the people—their dignity, compassion, and hope—and to tell a story through music that reflects the humanity Mariam has shared with me over the years.

I hope you’ll take a few minutes to watch Jhang, the Road of Dreams and experience this journey through her eyes.