Here is a screenplay I’ve been working on for several years. You can download it here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vurwyvws5r3oo2xxntlyo/Jerusalem-Idol-Final-Revision.pdf?rlkey=75hbbhykkt2rzs5m8n0jfgjlz&st=ir82xqct&dl=0

Originally this was a satire on Howard Stern and his OCD predilections. With Covid, I added in his obsession with persecuting the unvaccinated. If you have the time, check it out. Any feedback will be appreciated.

Here’s a recent pitch.

When Yoni Ben Solomon, an ambitious but self-absorbed stand-up comedian in Galilee, learns that the Roman procurator Marcellus plans to confiscate his family’s business, he embarks on an absurd and ambitious journey to save his father and claim fame as the next winner of "Jerusalem Idol," ancient Judea’s favorite reality competition.



Armed with his wit, inflated self-confidence, and boundless naivety, Yoni recruits a ragtag band of misfit disciples, including the eccentric Rafi Baba and the enigmatic Quivinia Maximus, a freed Nubian slave who becomes both his voice of reason and reluctant partner. Along the way, Yoni encounters a cast of characters from lepers to zealots, delivering his ill-conceived comedy routines while clinging to his fanatical belief in the “safe and effective” ideals of the Roman-approved status quo.



Yoni’s biggest challenge arrives in the form of Brutus, a scholarly and reluctant adjunct professor from Britannia Community College, whose skeptical approach to conventional wisdom and daring alternative scientific theories make him a dangerous voice of dissent—and the true hero the people need. As Brutus’s quiet intellect and moral courage win over the crowd, Yoni is forced to confront his own superficiality and his complicity in a corrupt system.



When Marcellus imprisons Brutus before sentencing him to face the lions, Yoni faces his most significant challenge: reconciling his own insecurities and fear of lepers with the courage required to save his rival. With the help of Simon the Samaritan, now an executive producer of "Jerusalem Idol," Yoni stages a bold promotion by declaring “Leper’s Day” at the Coliseum. Together with an army of lepers and misfits, Yoni and Brutus turn the tables on Marcellus, showcasing Brutus’s dissenting voice as the key to liberating the people and embracing true science.



“Jerusalem Idol” is a sharp and irreverent satire, blending biblical themes with modern absurdities. It questions blind faith in authority, explores the nature of heroism, and finds humor in the human obsession with spectacle, all while delivering a laugh-out-loud adventure that upends expectations.