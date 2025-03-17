Jeff Childers has done some great work exposing public health fraud, but in today’s Coffee & COVID newsletter, he falls right into the lab leak trap. While he rightfully calls out the public health establishment for its lies and cover-ups, he still clings to the official virus narrative—just with a different villain. The lab leak theory isn’t a revelation; it’s controlled opposition, reinforcing the same virology hoax that fueled the scam in the first place.

Here is the comment I left in his comments section in response:

Jeff, while you’re patting yourself on the back for exposing the so-called "lab leak" conspiracy, you’ve missed the bigger fraud entirely. The entire COVID narrative—pandemic, lab origin theories, and all—is built on an unproven assumption: that viruses, as infectious disease-causing entities, even exist.

The very premise of a "lab leak" still relies on the belief in viral contagion, a belief that's never been scientifically demonstrated through proper isolation and purification methods. The virology establishment has built its house on a foundation of circular logic, assuming pathogens exist because of observed symptoms rather than proving causation through rigorous controls. Drs. Mark and Sam Bailey, Dr. Tom Cowan, and others have extensively documented how so-called viral "isolations" are nothing more than lab soup—concoctions of cells starved, poisoned, and then blamed for the resulting cellular breakdown.

You’re outraged at the cover-up surrounding COVID’s origins, but in doing so, you’re still reinforcing the deception. The Wuhan lab, bat markets, pangolins—these are all distractions keeping people trapped in the fake virology paradigm, where the fear of "invisible enemies" justifies global tyranny. You rightly ridicule the public health establishment’s lies but fail to see that the most fundamental one—the very existence of disease-causing viruses—is the root of their power.

The COVID psy-op wasn't about a leaked pathogen; it was about controlling perception, manufacturing fear, and enforcing medical tyranny. The PCR tests were a fraud, amplifying meaningless genetic fragments to fabricate "cases." The pandemic itself was statistical sleight of hand, a rebranding of normal respiratory illness under a new, fear-inducing label.

Until you recognize that virology itself is a pseudoscience, you’re just playing into their hands, reinforcing the very lie that enables endless pandemics, lockdowns, and bioterror narratives. You’ve uncovered the puppet show but still believe in the strings. Time to go deeper, Jeff. You've been conned.