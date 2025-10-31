Vice President JD Vance had an easy opportunity this week to demonstrate both moral clarity and basic historical literacy. Instead, he punted.

At a University of Mississippi town hall, a self-proclaimed “Christian man” stood up and delivered an antisemitic question — not merely an anti-Israel critique, but a theological smear claiming that Judaism “supports the persecution of Christians.” The audience applauded.

The student even twisted the words of Charlie Kirk — an outspoken defender of Israel — by falsely attributing to him a claim about “ethnic cleansing.” Kirk’s actual stance is that Hamas, not Israel, bears responsibility for the violence in Gaza. So the student wasn’t just trafficking in prejudice; he was peddling a lie.

Vance, to his credit, rejected the “Israel controls America” trope. But when it came to defending Judaism itself, he retreated into vague politeness. His line — that Jews and Christians “disagree on certain ideas” but can “have those conversations” — was the verbal equivalent of a shrug.

What Vance Should Have Said

Vance could have taken a single breath and reminded the student — and the crowd — of something both theological and historical:

Without Judaism, there would be no Christianity.

Every Christian text, symbol, and sacrament rests on Jewish foundations. The entire Christian Bible begins with the Hebrew Scriptures; Jesus was Jewish, as were his disciples and early followers. The Ten Commandments, the Psalms, the moral law — all Jewish in origin.

The irony is that early Christians chose to root their movement in Judaism precisely because it was venerated throughout the ancient world. Pagan religions were crumbling, but Judaism’s moral code and monotheism carried immense prestige — it lent legitimacy. In adopting the Jewish scriptures as their own “Old Testament,” the first Christians weren’t rejecting Judaism; they were co-opting its authority to validate a new faith.

The Great Textual Hijack

Of course, Christianity didn’t merely inherit Judaism — it reinterpreted it. The “proof texts” said to predict Jesus’s coming — Isaiah 7:14’s “virgin shall conceive,” Psalm 22’s “pierced hands and feet,” and others — were lifted from Jewish writings and given meanings their authors never intended.

In Hebrew context, these verses spoke of immediate events in Israel’s history or poetic laments, not prophecies about a future messiah born in Bethlehem. Over centuries, translation choices and theological spin transformed them into evidence for Christian doctrine.

Acknowledging this doesn’t attack Christianity; it grounds it. It reminds believers that Christianity evolved from Judaism’s intellectual and moral framework — and that its deepest truths were first written in Hebrew.

The Real “America First” Test

When JD Vance sidestepped that point, he didn’t just dodge theology — he dodged truth. “America First” shouldn’t mean indulging bigots who weaponize religion for applause lines. It should mean defending the intellectual honesty and moral inheritance that shaped Western civilization.

Judaism is not the enemy of Christianity; it is its source. To forget that is not “America First” — it’s amnesia.

Had Vance said that plainly, he could have turned an ugly moment into a teachable one. Instead, he played it safe — and let ignorance masquerade as faith.