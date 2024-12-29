Watch here: https://odysee.com/@MattiasRahm:c/It-began--Between-the-bands:5

In these Orwellian times, where the false parades as true and truth-speaking is suppressed, this song, which I wrote and co-perform, is a reflection of my understanding of what is going on. Here are the lyrics and below are notes and references to the content.

It began

Co-rapper: Niklas Kragbé

Chorus vocalist/ melody composer: Olga Chung

Producer and beat maker: Matthias Pinnow

Cover Art: Baynham Goredema, Xealos Design Consultants

