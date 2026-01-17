Mark Crispin Miller’s recent Substack essay, “What does Trump have in common with the ‘left’? Both are BOILS on the US body politic,” sets out with an ambitious and attractive claim: that America’s crisis cannot be understood through partisan loyalty, because both camps are corrosive, mutually reinforcing, and ultimately destructive.

The title promises an unsparing, symmetrical critique. Miller even warns that the post will enrage both sides, positioning himself as a diagnostician rather than a partisan. And in its opening movement, the essay appears to honor that promise.

How the piece actually begins

Miller starts by turning his fire on what he calls “the left,” focusing on historical ignorance, cultural hostility toward America, and submission to propaganda. He uses The 1619 Project as his chief exhibit, presenting it not merely as flawed history but as a coordinated propaganda effort that reduces America’s founding to melodrama. He expands from there into education, media, and academic culture, arguing that today’s progressives know little about the Cold War, Vietnam, intelligence abuses, or even basic civics—and that this ignorance made them uniquely vulnerable to the COVID narrative.

This opening section is forceful and, for many readers, familiar territory for Miller. His critique of COVID orthodoxy, PCR testing, lockdowns, and the suppression of dissent is one of the few areas where he applies suspicion evenly across institutions and nations. Here, his skepticism feels earned rather than performative. He is strongest when describing how mass fear, credentialed authority, and moral certainty combined into a global regime of coercion.

Up to this point, the essay reads like a genuine attempt to clear the partisan fog.

The pivot: from cultural critique to prosecution

But after this opening salvo, the essay pivots—and never really pivots back.

When Miller turns to Trump, the register changes completely. The critique stops being categorical and becomes granular, narrative, and prosecutorial. Trump is no longer one side of a shared pathology; he becomes the dominant menace. The essay lengthens, sharpens, and accumulates detail. Historical misstatements, rhetorical excesses, symbolic vulgarity, ICE practices, travel bans, cabinet appointments, the “Trump Bible,” White House renovations, foreign policy claims, Venezuela, Greenland, Israel, and the alleged “mystery weapon” raid are stacked one atop another.

This asymmetry matters. The left is treated as a cultural syndrome—ignorant, miseducated, propagandized. Trump is treated as an active, personalized threat whose actions demand exhaustive documentation. One side is sketched; the other is indicted.

At that point, the promise of balance becomes rhetorical rather than methodological.

Where Miller’s Trump critique does land

It’s important to say plainly: some of Miller’s Trump criticisms are effective, even bracing.

His dismantling of Trump’s hyperbole is particularly sharp. Trump’s tendency to inflate everything into “spectacular,” “unprecedented,” or “like World War II” is not harmless bluster. It cheapens language, corrodes trust, and turns governance into performance art. Miller is right to mock this gigantism, and right to note that it conditions the public to accept emergency powers and permanent crisis as normal.

He is also persuasive in showing how Trump personalizes institutions—turning the presidency, the White House, even scripture into branding exercises. That instinct toward self-mythologizing is real, and it is fair game for critique regardless of one’s politics.

These jabs land because they target temperament, rhetoric, and self-conception rather than simply asserting evil intent.

Where the imbalance becomes unmistakable

1. Immigration: moral caricature replaces policy analysis

Miller frames Trump’s immigration enforcement almost entirely through the lens of xenophobia and racial animus. ICE becomes a domestic occupying force; enforcement itself is treated as suspect. What’s missing is any serious engagement with the non-racist, non-hysterical argument many people are actually making: that large-scale illegal immigration—even when non-violent—creates real strains on housing, labor markets, schools, hospitals, and municipal budgets, and undermines the credibility of the law itself.

You can oppose brutality and still insist on enforcement. Miller collapses that distinction, which allows him to moralize rather than analyze.

What’s also absent is any examination of the political incentives on the other side. For many critics of the Biden administration, permissive border policy was not merely incompetence or humanitarian excess, but a strategic choice—one that predictably shifts congressional representation, electoral margins, and long-term voter alignment toward Democrats. Whether one accepts that argument or not, it is central to how millions of Americans understand the immigration debate.

Miller does not engage this claim at all. By treating immigration enforcement as inherently suspect while declining to scrutinize the political logic of mass non-enforcement under Biden, he implicitly assigns bad faith to one side and benign motives to the other. That asymmetry matters. It turns a complex policy dispute into a morality play, and it weakens his claim to be indicting both camps rather than privileging one.

2. War and “warmongering”: assertion without baseline

Miller repeatedly calls Trump the most warlike president in U.S. history. That is a sweeping claim—but it’s not argued comparatively. There is little attempt to situate Trump’s actions alongside decades of interventions, proxy wars, sanctions regimes, drone campaigns, and covert operations under prior administrations.

Without a baseline, “most warlike” becomes rhetorical flourish—ironically mirroring the Trumpian exaggeration Miller elsewhere condemns.

3. Credit is structurally excluded

Perhaps the clearest sign that the essay is not truly balanced is that Miller grants Trump virtually no credit for anything, even where a neutral critic might at least acknowledge what supporters cite as evidence of success or restraint. A genuinely even-handed critique would articulate the strongest good-faith case Trump’s voters make, then explain why it fails. Miller skips that step entirely.

Trump appears not as a flawed political actor responding—however crudely—to real pressures, but as a near-pure expression of malice, ignorance, and sadism. That may be emotionally satisfying, but it is not analytical symmetry.

4. Symbolism without proportion

The White House renovation section exemplifies this problem. Presidents have altered, expanded, and renovated presidential spaces for centuries. If the argument is aesthetic—Trump’s taste is vulgar—that’s subjective but legitimate. If the argument is symbolic—that Trump is signaling imperial decadence—that’s arguable.

But Miller treats the renovations as uniquely scandalous without situating them historically, which makes the outrage feel selectively amplified to fit a predetermined narrative.

The deeper continuity Miller can’t escape

The essay ultimately reveals something Miller may not intend to show: his skepticism is selective.

When institutions enforce COVID orthodoxy, he questions power, incentives, and narrative control. When Trump enforces immigration law or asserts national interest, Miller defaults to older reflexes—suspicion of nationalism, discomfort with borders, and a tendency to psychologize the right as bigoted or deluded.

Thus the “both sides are boils” thesis collapses under its own weight. The left is condemned for ignorance and conformity; Trumpism is condemned for authoritarian action and cruelty. Those are not equivalent categories, and Miller does not try to make them so.

The conclusion doesn’t match the argument that precedes it

Miller ends by widening the lens again, arguing that COVID-era control mechanisms span nations and ideologies, and that Trump is not a true outsider but another player in a global system of coercion. This is an important point—and one that could have anchored a genuinely balanced essay.

But by the time he reaches it, the damage is done. The reader has already been guided, carefully and relentlessly, toward a single dominant villain. The concluding gesture toward global symmetry feels tacked on rather than earned.

Final assessment

Miller’s essay is not without value. His critique of COVID-era authoritarianism remains incisive, and his skewering of Trump’s hyperbolic rhetoric is often deserved. But the piece does not deliver on its central promise.

“Both sides are boils” functions as a framing device, not a governing method. The left receives a sweeping cultural rebuke; Trump receives a detailed indictment. Balance is asserted, not practiced.

In the end, the essay says less about the symmetry of America’s political sickness than about the persistence of Miller’s own ideological gravity. He wants to stand above the fray—but when forced to choose where to apply sustained moral and analytical pressure, he chooses.

And the essay shows it.