Turfseer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baldmichael's avatar
Baldmichael
2d

Health care is a fraud as long as it revolves round big p-harma. Bureaucracies, NGOs, consultants, administrators, and contractors are leaches on the rest of society.

Reply
Share
John W.'s avatar
John W.
2d

I’m 81, do not take any medications, haven’t been to an M.D. in many years. I’m 6’ and weigh 150 lb. I’m still fairly active. I have a lawn mowing service in which I maintain 13 yards. I have a bothersome hernia for which simple surgery could provide me much relief. But I don’t trust the medical establishment. Specifically, I don’t trust that regardless the assurances given by the surgeon (assurances that I would not be administered any vaccines while unconscious) they’d do it anyhow. For me, the medical establishment has no credibility, it matters not how the bill gets paid. JW

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Turfseer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture