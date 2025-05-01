Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterIs this their 'Get Out of Jail' free card?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIs this their 'Get Out of Jail' free card?Neil OliverTurfseerMay 01, 20253Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterIs this their 'Get Out of Jail' free card?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareThanks for reading Turfseer’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe3Share this postTurfseer’s NewsletterIs this their 'Get Out of Jail' free card?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePrevious
A bloody mess, no matter how you look at it.
Viva Cristo Rey!
Thank you Turfseer. About time Neil, 5 years on and at last we have nearer the truth from you. Still, perhaps as we approach the 8th May, the anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, it seems to be appropriate.
https://alphaandomegacloud.wordpress.com/2022/02/07/timeline-anticipated-events-in-world-war-3/
He has been leading the masses on like John Campbell etc. to a realisation of the reality. Too slow for us perhaps but necessary to undo the decades and decades of lies.