The Substack writer eugyppius recently argued that the Iran war is going poorly. His central point is that, despite tactical successes, the broader strategic goals remain unclear and may not be achievable through the current approach.

That argument is worth taking seriously. But it leaves out an important part of the picture.

He invokes Carl von Clausewitz to frame the discussion, emphasizing that war is an extension of politics. That’s true, but it also raises a more difficult question: what political outcome was realistically available in this situation?

The criticism focuses on shifting or poorly defined objectives—regime change, deterrence, dismantling Iran’s missile program, weakening its proxy networks. These are not minor variations. Each one implies a different level of commitment and a different kind of war.

At the same time, the available alternatives were not especially promising.

Allow Iran to continue expanding its capabilities, and the threat grows over time.

Rely on negotiation, and you are dealing with a regime that has consistently used talks to buy time.

Use military force, and you enter a cycle that is difficult to control and even harder to conclude.

None of these options leads to a clean or decisive outcome.

It is also true that air campaigns, by themselves, rarely achieve lasting strategic goals. Facilities can be rebuilt. Leadership losses can be replaced. In some cases, external pressure strengthens internal resolve rather than weakening it.

That does not mean the strikes are pointless. It means they are limited tools being asked to achieve broader political ends.

The concern raised in the original piece—that this could turn into an ongoing pattern of periodic strikes without resolution—is a real one. Sustained instability, disruptions to shipping, and recurring retaliation are all plausible outcomes if there is no clear endpoint.

But recognizing that risk does not, by itself, produce a better alternative.

The core problem is not simply that the strategy is unclear. It is that every available path carries significant costs and uncertain results. The current approach reflects that reality as much as it reflects any failure of planning.

It is reasonable to question whether the objectives have been clearly defined and whether they can be achieved through the methods being used. It is also reasonable to acknowledge that there may not have been a clean, coherent solution to begin with.

That tension—between necessary action and unclear outcomes—is not unique to this conflict. It is a recurring feature of modern warfare, especially when dealing with entrenched regimes and asymmetric threats.

The criticism identifies a real weakness. It just stops short of confronting how constrained the choices were from the start.