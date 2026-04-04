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DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
2d

Eliminating the Mullahs, Ayatollahs, and Revolutionary Guard, their ability to get nukes and degrade their military ability is all positive, and will lead to a more peaceful world. They've been at war with us since 1979, have spread terror and murder through the entire middle east, killed thousands of Americans. Trump will go down in history as one of the best Presidents of all time for this accomplishment.

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John W.'s avatar
John W.
2d

The mass-murdering criminals in this many decades old saga are Israel and the USA.

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