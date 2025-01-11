For some time, I've offered free downloads of my Best of Substack series—beautifully designed PDFs featuring excerpts from the best Covid-related Substack articles, complete with links to the originals.

These curated compilations highlight must-read articles you may have missed or never even encountered.Now, I’m excited to introduce a new series: Substack Classics, showcasing exceptional non-Covid-related Substack content.

Download the first volume for free here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ct6htx51tlo53d2pktcqy/SUBSTACK-CLASSICS-VOL-1.pdf?rlkey=5j3s2j5pq6gs55drgsgrvnta0&st=us5ssiyf&dl=0